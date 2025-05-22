Healthcare organisation supporting vital work on HIV awareness at Chelsea Flower Show

imagecomms

ViiV Healthcare’s Audrey Abernathy proud of work as part of Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden

Vice President and Head of External Affairs and Communications at ViiV Healthcare, Audrey Abernathy revealed her pride in helping bring to life the first ever Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden.

Set to debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 from 20 to 24 May, the garden is the next step in a campaign based on educating new demographics on HIV awareness, testing and breaking down harmful stereotypes. The garden includes sheer sculptures to pay homage to the past, whilst looking towards a positive future, as well as a wide variety of plants and nature to create a colourful, living representation of the diversity within the HIV community and the partnerships underpinning progress made to date.

"It truly is the story that we want people to understand," said Abernathy. “If you walk in beauty, you can be resilient, and there is light on hope on the other side. So it is something quite unique and magnificent to be a part of."

ViiV Healthcare has been fundamental in combating the harmful stigmas surrounding HIV and testing. And having partnered with Tackle HIV and head spokesperson Gareth Thomas for the past five years, the opportunity to work together to create an innovative and beautiful garden to spread the word seemed only right for Abernathy.

"We have been in the HIV response for the last 40 years, bringing the first medication to market, and transforming the treatment landscape," she added.

"But the story that this garden tells is one that hopes to really tackle stigma, because without focusing on tackling stigma as well as medicinal and biopharmaceutical interventions, we're never going to end the epidemic. Bringing this understanding to new audiences and more unexpected audiences was really important for us to do."

The garden is the latest part in Tackle HIV's work which previously saw Thomas launch the Tackle HIV Myth Bus Tour at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. It was the beginning of a campaign that Abernathy was proud to help bring to life and noted that it is their mission to try and expand Tackle HIV's core values across the globe and take it to new geographies.

"One thing we've seen with the programme, is that unfortunately, there's a unifying effect when it comes to stigma," she added. “It really doesn't matter what country you're in, what culture you're in, there's always a stigma to people living with HIV.

“So it is really important that we go really as far and wide as we can with the programme where there's interest, availability and willingness to share this message that we're unified in telling. We hope to continue the program and look forward to continuing to take it both within and outside the UK."

The Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden will feature at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025, designed by Manoj Malde and built by JJH Landscapes and Tisserand English Gardens. Tackle HIV is a campaign led by Gareth Thomas in partnership with ViiV Healthcare, with Terrence Higgins Trust as the charity partner, which aims to tackle the stigma and misunderstanding around HIV. For more information visit tacklehiv.org/chelsea and follow @tacklehiv.