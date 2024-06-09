Brailer Cuevas died just two months after being told he had cancer.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organised to help pay for the funeral of a student who died just two months after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Brailer Cuevas died on June 1 following surgery for a swelling of the brain attributed to the blood cancer.

His heartbroken partner Alexis Calderon set up the fundraiser to raise money to return his body to his homeland in the Dominican Republic. She's also hoping to raise enough money to pay for funeral costs and help pay off Brailer's student loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brailer and Alexis moved to Milton Keynes from the Dominican Republic more than two years ago to start a new life.

Paying tribute to Brailer, Alexis said: “Brailer Cuevas was the love of my life, my best friend, my everything, I don't know what's next for me without him. We were together for eight wonderful years, but sadly I had to say goodbye on June 1 after three brain surgeries due an edema that resulted in brain death caused by the leukaemia, Brailer had for the past two months.

“We had been living in Milton Keynes for the past two and a half years. We came here chasing a dream, hoping we could start building something for ourselves. We finished our Masters, we found good jobs and were starting to get some stability when he was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer), then started intensive chemotherapy treatment and all of a sudden his brain started swelling and caused his death.

"We are from Dominican Republic which is why his family and I agreed that the best place to bury him is where home is, our country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis explained transporting Brailer’s body back to the Dominican Republic would cost around £4,400 and that Brailer had paid for his Masters university course with a student loan of £13,000 which now needs to be repaid. So far nearly £6,000 has been raised towards a target of £8,000.

Alexis added: “Brailer was the most determined person I know; the most positive, motivating and inspiring person who was very responsible, always happy and always there for his loved ones and friends. We have always been there for each other unconditionally which is why I want to raise the funds to help our families at this difficult time.