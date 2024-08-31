Phoebe Macias, who has died aged 14

A heart-broken mother has paid tribute to her daughter following her sudden death, aged just 14.

Tamzin Abbot said her daughter, Phoebe Macias, loved her family and would ‘light up the atmosphere’ when she entered the room. Phoebe passed away on July 20.

Tamzin said: “As a child growing up she was always a happy and bubbly child, who nailed all the TikTok dances, did horse-riding, and loved climbing.

“When she walked into the room she would light up the atmosphere and make you laugh. Phoebe loved going for walks and loved West Hill cliff top to sit and look at the view. She would also go to Cooden beach, another favourite spot of hers.

“She loved her family a lot and looked up to her big sister Libby. Her sister, who lives in Margate, would take her to her favourite place, a waffle shop in Hastings and do crazy golf.

“Phoebe was home-schooled and had a huge interest in politics and the world and would name every Prime Minister in every country. She even named her cat Macron after the French president. Her cat was her anxiety pet, who she loved dearly.

“She loved her nephew Chester, who is nearly two in November. Family was a big thing for Phoebe, as she had a heart of gold and was soft in nature. She loved her dad and me dearly. When Phoebe started to have depression she became a shadow of herself. She became very anxious about simple things like going to the shops, as she couldn't handle busy places and people. She had social anxiety.

“She could never explain nor understand how she was feeling. It’s heart-breaking to see your child like this and know you can't take the pain away of what they’re feeling. Phoebe loved horses and would name every breed and the same was the case with cats.

“Phoebe was due to start Plumpton College in September to try to help her gain more confidence and hope she would make friends in the same boat as her. Phoebe was such a fun-loving girl. She was my world and my best friend.

“Every night at 10pm she would kick us out the lounge so she could listen to her music in her earphones and dance around the room. She would giggle when watching funny videos on Facebook and YouTube.”

Tamzin, of Hastings in East Sussex, added that Phoebe’s sister Libby will be doing a skydive at Headcorn Aerodrome on September 13 at 11am in memory of her sister to raise money for charity and raise awareness of children’s mental health.

Phoebe’s mum is also holding an event at the West Hill cliff by the West Hill Cafe on September 14 from 3pm. She will be letting off balloons in her daughter’s memory and playing some of Phoebe's favourite music.