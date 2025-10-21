Heart of gold' - help find kind hearted man who delighted charity shop volunteers

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
The hunt is on to find a man “with a heart of gold” who delighted volunteers at a charity shop when they turned up to start their day’s work.

Coleraine’s Action Cancer shop on Railway Road posted on its Facebook page its thanks to an unnamed man who was waiting for staff as they opened the shop on Monday, October 20.

Most Popular

They posted: “To the gentleman (whose wife is a nurse and he was a bricklayer but now disabled) that was waiting outside the shop this morning to give £20 to the volunteers for a coffee!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You said charity shops don't get enough recognition for the hard work they do! Sir, I didn't get your name but I wanted to let you know that your kind gesture was so appreciated, you made the girls’ day/week!

"You have a heart of gold and we wanted to let you know how fantastic you are! Please share so hopefully he can see this.”

Related topics:ColeraineAction CancerFacebook
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice