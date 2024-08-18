Kennedy News & Media

Alan Adkins was left enraged by the sentence handed down to his wife’s killer Joe-Lewis Tyler.

A heartbroken husband admits he stormed out of court in 'disgust' upon hearing the 'lenient' sentence for the triple killer who crashed into his wife at 90mph after a drink and drugs binge. Claire Adkins, 39, was killed on February 22 along with six-year-old Leo Painter and Courtney Hemming, 26, when their car was hit by Joe-Lewis Tyler, who was speeding at 90mph while over the limit on booze and drugs.

Alan Adkins who had been with Claire Adkins for 23 years and married to her for the last year-and-a-half says he's lost his 'best friend' in the devastating ordeal. Tyler, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 years at Worcester Crown Court on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing death whilst driving without insurance and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Alan and other family members affected by the crime are now protesting against the 'lenient' sentence given to Tyler and says the only people 'serving time' are the families of the victims.

Kennedy News & Media

The dad-of-three, along with families of the fatal crash victims, gathered at Brickfields Park in Worcester, on Monday (August 12) to release balloons in protest over the prison sentence. An appeal has also been lodged against the 18-year sentence given to Tyler and Alan, 43, claims the triple killer may even be let out of prison after 12 years on 'good behaviour'.

Drainage company worker Alan, from Worcester, said: "Claire was bubbly and so laid back but if she had something to say she would tell you what she thought. She never had an argument with anyone in her whole life. As a mum and a wife, everything she did she did for me and the boys. She was very family oriented.

"If he [Tyler] would have got 18 years and served 18 years, we wouldn't have been happy because no sentence is ever going to be enough, but we would have at least lived with it a bit better. The way our government works, on good behaviour they do let them out early. On good behaviour he only serves 12 years, which to me is not right. It winds me up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy News & Media

"We're the ones serving the time not him because I haven't got my wife now and the boys haven't got their mum. Claire had 1,300 people at her funeral and that just speaks volumes of the person she was. Claire as a person was unreal. I have lost my life through this and my kids have lost a mum.

"I have lost my best friend. We were that type of couple and to each other we were everything. I always used to tell her to make sure I die before you so I didn't have to live a day without her. That is how close we were as a family. I have got to stay strong as I have three kids. It's more getting justice for them too. They're amazing kids and it's a testament of how we've bought them up."

After the sentencing was given in court last week, Alan said he walked out of the room as he was appalled by the result of the case. Alan said: "I walked out [of court] in disgust after I heard about him only potentially having to do 12 years.

"The prosecution did say straight away that they were going to appeal this [the sentencing]. By Wednesday, there were people sharing how to lodge the appeal online through the government website and we've had such a good response to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you throw a big enough stone in the water it's going to make a big enough ripple. Even if we don't get it for us. I'm hoping we do as it's going to be hard enough to move on and start rebuilding the way it is. Even if it can change for future ways."

West Mercia Police/Kennedy News

In an investigation carried out by West Mercia Police after the crash, it was found Tyler had spent the afternoon drinking before driving at speeds in excess of 90mph on a road with a speed limit of 50mph. Chief Inspector Andy Wortley said: "Tyler's selfish and reckless actions on the afternoon of the 22 February have left the family and loved ones of Leo, Courtney and Claire forever heartbroken and a whole community shaken.

"The length of the sentence he has been given is unprecedented and reflects the devastation he brought to so many people when he got behind the wheel on that day and I'm pleased he will now serve a considerable time in prison. Despite pleading guilty Tyler has not shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions.

"While today's sentence is welcomed, the pain and suffering the loss of three lives has caused is immeasurable and our thoughts and condolences are with family and loved ones at such a difficult time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sentence followed an investigation by West Mercia Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Chief Inspector Wortley said: "Officers within our Serious Collision Investigation Unit carried out diligent enquiries, leaving no stone unturned, to submit a case against Tyler that left him no other option than to plead guilty and I would like to thank everyone in the team for their professionalism, compassion and commitment to bringing this man to justice in such a difficult case."

The Attorney General's office has now confirmed it has received a request for Tyler's sentence to be reconsidered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, they tweeted: "We have received a request for Joe-Lewis Tyler’s sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. Only one referral is needed for a case to be considered and the Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."