Heathrow Airport: collision between two passenger planes sparks investigation - are there delays?
An inquiry has been launched following a collision between two passenger planes at Heathrow Airport, which happened as one aircraft was being towed.
Video shared on social media showed a Virgin Atlantic plane's wing making contact with a British Airways aircraft, with emergency services present at the scene.
The Virgin Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and was being towed to another area of the airfield. No passengers are believed to have been onboard at the time of the incident.
Virgin said it has launched an investigation into the collision. The aircraft has been taken out of service and engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on it, the airline added.
The British Airways (BA) aircraft was stationary at the time of the incident and is being assessed by engineering teams, the company said. BA said it has provided an alternative aircraft to “limit the impact on our customers”.
A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “We are aware that the wingtip of one of our empty aircraft came into contact with another aircraft whilst being towed from the stand at London Heathrow Terminal 3.
“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We can confirm no customers were on board the Virgin Atlantic aircraft during this time.
“We’ve commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service.”
It is understood Virgin Atlantic’s flying programme has not been disrupted by the incident. The tow movement was provided by a ground handling company under contract by Virgin Atlantic.
A spokesperson for British Airways said: “One of our aircraft, whilst stationary at Heathrow earlier today, was involved in a collision with another airline’s jet, which was being towed from a stand at the time.
“Our aircraft is being assessed by our engineering teams and we have provided an alternative aircraft to limit the impact on our customers.”
A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are working alongside emergency services and our airline partners in response to an incident involving two aircraft on the ground earlier today. At present, no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.”
