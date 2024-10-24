Help for those living with dementia to enjoy a respectful and inclusive Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Halloween approaches, homecare provider, Venelle, is urging communities to be mindful of their neighbours, particularly those living with dementia, during a period that can often lead to confusion and distress.

Halloween is usually associated with excitement, noise and fun, but for those living with dementia, this can sometimes cause bewilderment, anxiety and unease. And with around one million people in the UK living with a form of dementia*, Venelle is calling on families and communities to follow simple, thoughtful steps to ensure Halloween remains a fun and inclusive experience for everyone – without adding unnecessary stress to vulnerable individuals.

In support of this, the homecare provider has created a series of assets for people to display on doors or in windows to help discourage trick or treaters in a friendly, positive way.

Commenting on the need for consideration, Venelle’s Founder and CEO, Louise Blezzard, said: “At Venelle, we’re deeply committed to supporting the wellbeing of those living with dementia, and this extends to encouraging everyone to be mindful of their neighbours. Halloween is a fantastic celebration, but small changes in our approach can make a big difference to those who may find it overwhelming. Of course, we don’t want to dampen the fun, we just want to help make Halloween enjoyable for all.”

A friendly Halloween poster to help deter would be trick-or-treaters.

Venelle’s top tips for a dementia-friendly Halloween include:

1. Pay attention to decorationsHomes without decorations may indicate those living there are not participating in Halloween festivities, potentially due to health reasons, conditions such as dementia, working nights or even having a newborn baby. Please respect these homes and move on quietly.

2. Keep noise levels lowLoud knocks, doorbells and shouting can be startling, especially for those living with dementia. Approach homes calmly and avoid excessive noise to ensure a more comfortable environment for all.

3. Stick to earlier hoursTrick-or-treating earlier in the evening when it is quieter can help prevent disruption for elderly or vulnerable neighbours, allowing everyone to enjoy the celebration without creating unnecessary stress. Late night knocking can be intimidating for anyone – especially those living with dementia.

4. Opt for gentle costumesAlthough the spirit of Halloween is spooky, try to avoid overly frightening or dramatic costumes when trick-or-treating in neighbourhoods where elderly or vulnerable people may live. Gentler costume choices help create a more welcoming environment for all.

5. Travel in small groupsLarge groups of trick-or-treaters can be overwhelming. Limiting the number of people at the door ensures a less intimidating experience for those who might feel anxious.

6. Spread awarenessShare these tips with others in your community. A thoughtful approach can make a significant difference in ensuring Halloween is inclusive and enjoyable for everyone, including those living with dementia.

To help people convey that they’re not participating in Halloween, Venelle has created a series of assets that look to deter trick or treaters without dampening the spirit of the occasion. These can be downloaded and printed to be placed in windows and doors. Crucially, they don’t indicate that the person living there has dementia – and Venelle encourages anyone who may want to deter trick or treaters to use the assets.

Louise Blezzard said: “Of course, not wishing to participate in Halloween extends beyond people with dementia. There are many reasons people might be keen to avoid the noise and bustle: from working nights, to religious grounds, to having a new-born baby – not everyone can come or is willing to come to the door. The assets are meant to be an indicator that someone doesn’t wish to participate using friendly language (so they don’t come across as the local grump!) but without revealing anything about the reason why. ”

To download the assets, visit: https://www.venellelife.co.uk/journal/halloween-amp-dementia-a-thoughtful-approach

Louise concluded: “At Venelle, our focus is on enabling people to live with dignity and comfort, even through challenges like dementia. We hope this advice will encourage communities to think about how small actions can create a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone this Halloween.”

During Halloween, the team at Venelle will be supporting its homecare clients with activities such as pumpkin carving and making pumpkin soup to ensure they can enjoy the event, but with appropriate support on hand. For more information about Venelle and its care services, please visit www.venellelife.co.uk or email [email protected].

*Alzheimer’s Society 2024: https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/about-us/news-and-media/facts-media#:~:text=How%20many%20people%20in%20the,UK%20are%20affected%20by%20dementia.