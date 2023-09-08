Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Famous football stars, musicians and politicians have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II a year on from her death at Balmoral. Celebrities including David Beckham, Loose Women stars and prime minister Rishi Sunak have published their own messages to mark the day, after she served the country for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 aged 96. Prior to the announcement of her death, concerns were raised as her family rushed to Balmoral, and people on TV donned black ties and suits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, her son, King Charles, said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Today, celebrities marked the anniversary of her death by paying tribute on social media.

David Beckham posted a series of pictures of Queen Elizabeth on his Instagram page while Loose Women stars paid tribute by speaking to a royal expert about her life on today’s show.

Politicians including Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson also paid tribute by posting tweets to mark the anniversary of her death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote: “Today, on the solemn anniversary of the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the whole Royal Family. With the perspective of a year, the scale of Her Late Majesty’s service only seems greater.

“Her devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth only seems deeper. And our gratitude for such an extraordinary life of duty and dedication, only continues to grow.”

He also looked back on the ‘treasured memories’ he has when he met The Queen, which left him ‘struck’ by her wisdom, incredible warmth and grace.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson wrote: “Today we remember how much we lost with the death of Her Late Majesty the Queen - but also to be grateful for all she did for our country, and the eternal lesson she gave us in selflessness and service.”