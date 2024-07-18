Here's which English councils recycle the most - and how much each household is collecting

By Lee Beardsley
Contributor
18th Jul 2024, 2:46pm
New research has revealed which England councils recycle the most, with South Oxfordshire District Council taking the top spot.

The study by Enviro Homes Renewables studied the latest data for 2022-23 from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, which showed the percentage of waste in each council that is sent for reuse, recycling, or composting.

It was found that the South Oxfordshire District Council recycles most of any area in England. A whopping 61.6% of all waste collected was sent for reuse, recycling, or composting in the 2022-23 period, with around 340.1 kilograms of household waste collected per person.

Three Rivers District Council comes in at a close second place on the list. In the time studied, 61.5% of all household waste was sent for reuse, recycling, and composting. Additionally, 339.4 kilograms of household waste was collected per person.

Another council in the South East, the Vale of White Horse District Council, comes in third. According to the data, 60.9% of all household waste was recycled in the time studied, with around 328.7 kilograms collected per person.

St Albans City and District Council takes fourth place on the list, with 60.1% of the area’s household waste going into recycling and 335.3 kilograms of household waste collected per person.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is fifth, with 60 kilograms of household waste going into recycling and around 376.7 kilograms collected per person.

The ten England councils recycling the most

Rank

Region

Authority/Council

Percentage of household waste sent for reuse, recycling or composting 2022-23

Collected household waste per person (kg)

1

South East

South Oxfordshire District Council

61.6%

340.1

2

Eastern

Three Rivers District Council

61.5%

339.4

3

South East

Vale of White Horse District Council

60.9%

328.7

4

Eastern

St Albans City and District Council

60.1%

335.3

5

West Midlands

Stratford-on-Avon District Council

60.0%

376.7

6

South West

East Devon District Council

59.5%

300.1

=7

North West

Stockport MBC

59.3%

328.7

=7

South East

Surrey Heath Borough Council

59.3%

343.7

9

South West

Dorset Council

59.1%

441.4

10

South West

North Somerset Council

58.9%

415.0

63","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"aptos",469777842,"arial",469777843,"aptos",469777844,"aptos",201341986,"1",469769226,"aptos,arial",268442635,"24",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]" data-ccp-charstyle="normaltextrun">Commenting on the findings, Ross Jones, Director of Enviro Homes Renewables, said: “While many councils are doing their bit to ensure waste is kept to a minimum, it’s clear from this data that some councils do more than others, especially with the variety of areas that appear on this list as well. There are ways individuals can minimise their household waste by a lot, but it's a group effort at the end of the day to ensure that this makes a difference.”

ENDS

Source: Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs; Local authority collected waste management - annual results

Methodology:

  • Data on collected waste management was sourced from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, which showed the percentage of waste in each council sent for reuse, recycling, or composting, with each area ranked from highest to lowest.

If using these insights, please provide a link to Enviro Homes Renewables, which ensures we can send you more stories like this in future.

