Here's which English councils recycle the most - and how much each household is collecting

New research has revealed which England councils recycle the most, with South Oxfordshire District Council taking the top spot.

The study by Enviro Homes Renewables studied the latest data for 2022-23 from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, which showed the percentage of waste in each council that is sent for reuse, recycling, or composting.

It was found that the South Oxfordshire District Council recycles most of any area in England. A whopping 61.6% of all waste collected was sent for reuse, recycling, or composting in the 2022-23 period, with around 340.1 kilograms of household waste collected per person.

Three Rivers District Council comes in at a close second place on the list. In the time studied, 61.5% of all household waste was sent for reuse, recycling, and composting. Additionally, 339.4 kilograms of household waste was collected per person.

Another council in the South East, the Vale of White Horse District Council, comes in third. According to the data, 60.9% of all household waste was recycled in the time studied, with around 328.7 kilograms collected per person.

St Albans City and District Council takes fourth place on the list, with 60.1% of the area’s household waste going into recycling and 335.3 kilograms of household waste collected per person.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is fifth, with 60 kilograms of household waste going into recycling and around 376.7 kilograms collected per person.

The ten England councils recycling the most

Rank Region Authority/Council Percentage of household waste sent for reuse, recycling or composting 2022-23 Collected household waste per person (kg) 1 South East South Oxfordshire District Council 61.6% 340.1 2 Eastern Three Rivers District Council 61.5% 339.4 3 South East Vale of White Horse District Council 60.9% 328.7 4 Eastern St Albans City and District Council 60.1% 335.3 5 West Midlands Stratford-on-Avon District Council 60.0% 376.7 6 South West East Devon District Council 59.5% 300.1 =7 North West Stockport MBC 59.3% 328.7 =7 South East Surrey Heath Borough Council 59.3% 343.7 9 South West Dorset Council 59.1% 441.4 10 South West North Somerset Council 58.9% 415.0

Commenting on the findings, Ross Jones, Director of Enviro Homes Renewables, said: "While many councils are doing their bit to ensure waste is kept to a minimum, it's clear from this data that some councils do more than others, especially with the variety of areas that appear on this list as well. There are ways individuals can minimise their household waste by a lot, but it's a group effort at the end of the day to ensure that this makes a difference."

Methodology:

Data on collected waste management was sourced from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, which showed the percentage of waste in each council sent for reuse, recycling, or composting, with each area ranked from highest to lowest.

