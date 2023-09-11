Telling news your way
Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
3 minutes ago
HGV drivers parked under a motorway bridge as a man threatened to jump off it.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 10. The National Police Air Service confirmed there was a concern for welfare incident earlier that evening.

The incident took place on the M5 at Taunton, Somerset. The National Police Air Service for South West & Wales Region wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “We have deployed our Exeter aircraft to assist @ASPolice with a person in crisis on the #M5 at #Taunton.

“Excellent intervention by officers on scene means male is now safe. Fantastic to see #HGV drivers offering to help with their lorries to safeguard the person - thank you.”

Several lorry drivers from each carriageway were on hand to help the incident alongside the police. The NPAS described the intervention as “excellent”.

The man is now safe after intervention from officers.

