The man is now safe after invention from police officers and HGV drivers

HGV drivers parked under a motorway bridge as a man threatened to jump off it.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 10. The National Police Air Service confirmed there was a concern for welfare incident earlier that evening.

The incident took place on the M5 at Taunton, Somerset. The National Police Air Service for South West & Wales Region wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “We have deployed our Exeter aircraft to assist @ASPolice with a person in crisis on the #M5 at #Taunton.

“Excellent intervention by officers on scene means male is now safe. Fantastic to see #HGV drivers offering to help with their lorries to safeguard the person - thank you.”

Several lorry drivers from each carriageway were on hand to help the incident alongside the police. The NPAS described the intervention as “excellent”.