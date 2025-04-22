Hilton Park Care Home celebrates Easter in style

Pat James getting into the Easter spirit

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hilton Park care home, in Bottisham, celebrated Easter with a whole host of different activities including a visit from the Easter Bunny, and an Easter Egg Hunt.

Residents at Hilton Park Care Home also enjoyed visits from a local Therapy Pets company who brought a wide range of cute and cuddly pets, and the United Christian Church of Cambridge also visited the home and provided an uplifting service for the residents.

General Manager, Geanina Tinca said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love all the colourful Easter eggs and this year we had a very busy day with lots of very welcome visitors to the home. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Morwenna Elliott, resident at Hilton Park Care Home said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with our families this Easter, though like every Easter, I think I’ve eaten too much chocolate! It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really enjoyed seeing all of the cute animals and especially singing the Easter Hymns.”

Dennis Johnson getting into the Easter spirit

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for respite breaks and longer stays.