A cheeky dogsitter went one better than keeping the mutt's water bowl topped up - by filling every one of the 100 cups, bowls and plates in the owner's cabinets with water as well.

Luke Holmes was housesitting so that he could look after four-year-old cavapoo Tilly while his friend Jordan Armitage holidayed in Spain last month.

The mischievous 28-year-old decided to cause him 'the most inconvenience possible' by filling 100 glasses, bowls and his collection of 50 mugs with tap water and putting the back in the kitchen cabinets.

Tired Jordan returned home later that night to a text from Luke asking 'if he was thirsty' and that's when the 27-year-old realised he'd been pranked.

Footage shows Jordan checking his cupboards to find every single glass, including wine, cocktail, latte and pint glasses, neatly arranged but filled with water.

Three shelves-worth of the electrician's 50-strong mug collection can be seen filled too, while even his four-year-old daughter's crockery wasn't spared from the prank.

Dad-of-one Jordan said he was shocked at the effort his mate and girlfriend Georgia Anderson, 25, had made and texted him to say 'fair play'.

He left emptying everything until the following morning as it was 'the last thing he wanted to do' after a tiring flight home from Benalmádena.

Luke said he almost quit halfway through the 40-minute stint filling Jordan's large crockery collection but was pleased with the 'problematic' outcome. Jordan's video has been viewed more than half-a-million times with users calling the prank 'genius' and others baffled at how many mugs and glasses he has.

Luke, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, said: "This seemed to be the most harmless thing to create the most inconvenience without causing too many problems. It took about 40 minutes because there were at least 100 glasses, bowls, mugs, shot glasses and all his daughter's too.

"I started filling them up and putting them away but it was taking too long so Georgia started filling them out and I put them away. Half-way though I was thinking about quitting but Georgia said 'there's no point now' because we'd gone too far.

"I couldn't wait until the next day for him to discover it because I didn't know how he'd take it but I'm glad he took it the right away. I'm expecting revenge so I'll just take what comes, I deserve it."

Furniture manufacturer Luke boasts he expects his Jordan to find even more water-filled crockery in the next fortnight.

Jordan, also from Wakefield, said: "When he asked me if I was thirsty I thought something was going on so I went to check the glass cupboards and just laughed. I've got a collection of about 50 mugs so I went around checking and there was water in all of them too so I was shocked.

"Washing all your dishes is the last thing you want to do when you get home from a holiday so I went to bed and left it until the morning, it took me a good hour. I'll have to get revenge but I don't know how because he won't trust me to stay at his place now and I can't ask him to stay again either. I don't really get annoyed by much and it's a good job."

Jordan joked he's noticed more people commenting about the number of glasses he has than the prank. His video has more than 27,000 likes and 270 comments from baffled users.

One wrote: "Imagine coming back from a holiday and having to do all those dishes."

A second commented: "You have to give him his dues for taking the time to do that."

A third wrote: "Honestly, this is genius."

A fourth added: "How many cups and glasses does one household need though?"