Hollyoaks axed from Channel 4 after 28 years - but here’s how you can still watch it

Channel 4 bosses have announced that Hollyoaks will no longer air on the channel

Hollyoaks will no longer be airing episodes on Channel 4 for the first time in 28 years, it has been announced. Instead, the soap, which first started almost three decades ago will move over to E4, with episodes also being uploaded to YouTube to suit a younger audience.

First look episodes have aired on E4straight after the Channel 4 shows since 2005, but bosses have decided to permanently switch main channel’s content with new shows, meaning it will be the first time since 1995 that Hollyoaks won’t air on C4.

The news comes after Channel 4 chiefs first began streaming the soap on its All4 platform and with the news that episodes will also be uploaded onto YouTube. The new format will mean a ‘first look’ episode will air on online, with an E4 airing an episode half an hour later.