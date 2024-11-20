Hope and Aid Direct Launches “The World Needs Underwear” Campaign to Restore Dignity in Crisis Zones

By Lucie Ager
Contributor
20th Nov 2024, 10:08am
Hope and Aid Direct, a humanitarian charity founded in Essex in 1999, has launched “The World Needs Underwear” campaign to address a surprising yet essential need among people affected by conflict and crisis.

While food, shelter and warmth are primary survival needs, clean underwear plays a pivotal role in restoring dignity, privacy and a sense of normalcy.

A Critical Gap in Aid

“Underwear is rarely donated but is one of the most requested items by our partner NGOs,” says Roger Wilson, trustee at Hope and Aid Direct. “Since we started operations 25 years ago, we’ve delivered 453 truckloads of aid, yet underwear donations are almost non-existent. This campaign aims to fill that gap, giving people the dignity and self-respect they deserve.”

A Call to Action for Corporations and Communities

Hope and Aid Direct is urging communities and corporations across the UK to participate by donating new underwear in bulk. The campaign hopes to forge partnerships with UK companies willing to make a difference in areas like Ukraine and Lebanon, where access to clean clothing is limited.

“Our partners tell us that in crisis areas like Donetsk, even basic hygiene is challenging,” says Alla Nalyvaiko, a representative of Ukraine on Palms, an NGO partner. “Clean underwear is as essential as any hygiene item for health and wellbeing.”

Corporate Social Responsibility with Purpose

The charity invites companies to join “ The World Needs Underwear” campaign, offering an impactful opportunity for Corporate Social Responsibility. By contributing to this vital cause, organisations can make a profound difference in the lives of those navigating hardship, restoring not only warmth but a vital sense of humanity.

