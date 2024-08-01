Hottest jobs of 2024 including TikTok presenter and emergency call handler

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s hottest jobs of 2024 include TikTok Presenter, Emergency Call Handler, and working as a Historic Character at a regional theme park, according to the latest research from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board.

2024’s hot ticket among job seekers is working in data, with the role of Data Management Officer attracting most views of any position, averaging 8,125 views.

Working as a Historic Character in a regional theme park followed close behind in the popularity stakes, attracting 5,143 views, with nostalgic Brits keen to work at places they’ve grown up visiting.

TikTok Presenter was third most popular with 1,357 views, as the social media site continues attracting users and more brands look to leverage the platform to grow audiences and sell products.

The top list also reflects a desire among Brits to make a difference within their day jobs, with job ads for a Head of Social Sustainability opening (989 views) and Emergency Call Handlers (700 views) attracting top levels of interest from job seekers.

Two train-based positions also feature, suggesting many Brits dream of working on the railways: On Train Conductor (803 views) and Train Presentation Operative (705 views), the latter being a role tasked with cleaning and restocking carriages, as well as supporting passengers on their journeys.

The 15 most viewed job postings of 2024

1 Data Management Officer

2 Theme Park Historic Character

3 TikTok Presenter

4 CCTV Controller

5 Customer Contact Advisor

6 Head of Social Sustainability

7 Packaging Operator

8 Food & Beverage Team Member

9 Manual Line Operator

10 Inventory Operator

Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library, comments: “Forget a dream job as a doctor, teacher or vet, the most popular jobs of 2024 include working in theme parks, as TikTok presenters, or on trains. Brits are also keen to make a difference, with emergency call handlers and social sustainability roles also high up the wish list, demonstrating that job seekers are looking for more than just money in 2024. For employers looking to stand out, creating a fun and supportive work environment and having a clear company mission will help you pass the popularity test with candidates."