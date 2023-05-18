E-scooter fire destroys house as firefighters warn about dangers of 'cheap' chargers

People are being reminded not to charge their devices unattended or overnight

A charred house has been left unihabitable after an e-scooter charger likely caused a huge fire to break out.

Shocking pictures show the two-storey property in ruins after the devastating blaze ripped through its hall and stairwell area on Monday (15 May). Three fire engines attended the home in Accrington, Lancashire, with crews using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the white-hot inferno.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigators who later went to the address released photos of a smouldering e-scooter and battery charger, which they believe was responsible for the blaze. A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said there were luckily no injuries but reminded locals to be wary of buying "cheap" charges.

Aftermath of a house fire in Accrington. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue/ SWNS

They added: “This is the aftermath of an e-scooter fire we attended in Accrington this morning. Luckily, there were no injuries but the house cannot now be lived in without a complete refurbishment.

“Always use the charger supplied with the product, or at least buy a replacement from a reputable supplier. Not all chargers are the same, or compatible with your e-scooter, e-bike, or hoverboard. Beware of cheap, sub standard chargers for sale.”