How Black British Golfers is seeking a fairer fairway for ethnic minority players

Ray Nyabola set up Black British Golfers in 2021, a grassroots platform which seeks to increase golf participation rates within overlooked and underrepresented communities.

Being a black British golfer can sometimes be an isolating experience with fairways feeling far from inclusive.

For Ray it came when he was competing at a pro-am tournament. Waiting outside the clubhouse he was approached by an individual who asked him whether he had finished his shift after assuming he was staff.

He says: “I was shaken to the core, to experience that kind of casual prejudice first hand was so shocking."

Ray Nyabola, founder of Black British Golfers

It’s among the reasons Ray established the organisation Black British Golfers (BBG), a grassroots platform which seeks to increase golf participation rates within overlooked and underrepresented communities.

Today, Ray is at the forefront of change in British golf. Ray and the organisation has been recognised to represent as one of American Golf’s Game Changers, a campaign setup to highlight the increasing diversity and inclusion in golf.

Ray and other fearless fairway ambassadors represent the diverse range of individuals who are increasingly finding their place in the world of golf. They want to share their stories, showcase their love of golf and what it’s brought to them

He says: “Having an industry conversation allows us to open up the game even more and I think create an even better proposition and product out there.

“We know the game is almost as perfect as it gets. So then, if it’s not the game it must be the culture.”

Ray set up the group in 2021 which most notably hosts its annual Future Shapers Series event open to communities to try the sport for the first time. The 2024 event is set to receive backing by American Golf with Black British Golfers having witnessed an astonishing increase in participation for such events by 150% since 2021.

BBG is pioneering ways to make golf a reality for everyone by challenging the barriers and stereotypes that serve as a hindrance to accessing the game of golf.

Ray’s love affair with golf began nearly two decades ago, his first memories of the golf course however, aren’t what most associate with the sport.

“One day I just decided to give it a go and I got the golf bug almost instantly, I became obsessed.

“However, my first time at a golf course I felt intimidated, I didn’t feel confident at all. There was always that feeling that golf courses weren’t my place to be.”

Ray credits his wife for making him feel comfortable on the course in the early days, who would join him during rounds to caddy for him.

“It helped me feel more relaxed within a space that I didn't necessarily feel like I belonged in.”

Now, Ray and his eldest child share a bond forged on the fairways. “Every week, we spend hours together on the course. It’s so cool for just the two of us to be out there in the open.”

American Golf will be showcasing the Game Changers with compelling content across social channels as well as offering help, advice and support to them.

