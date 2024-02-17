Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snoop Dogg has confirmed his brother Bing Worthington has sadly died at the age of 44. The iconic rapper shared a collection of photos of his sibling on Instagram as he paid tribute to the music executive who died on Thursday (February 15).

Among the string of posts paying tribute to his brother, Snoop shared footage of him and Bing spending time with their other brother Jerry. The caption read: "Always made us laugh. u bac with moms." He also posted an image of the pair side by side, along with the caption "Until we meet again".

Bing was Snoop's younger half-brother on his mother's side. The pair appeared to have a close relationship with Bing working with the rapper as his tour manager.

Snoop's high-profile career in music came off the back of his successful debut album Doggystyle in 1993. Despite the success, Snoop has kept a close-knit extended family and has only posted occasional pictures of his siblings on social media.

So who is Snoop Dogg related to and how many siblings does the Californian rapper have? Here's everything you need to know.

How many siblings does Snoop Dogg have?

Snoop Dogg has two half-brothers from his mother's side - Bing Worthington Jr, who sadly passed away on Friday, and Jerry Wesley Carter.

Bing ran his own record label after he merged Dogg Records with Urban Heat Legends. He frequently collaborated with Snoop behind the scenes on several projects.

In an interview with Vice in 2016, Bing revealed he produced the song 'Be Thankful' on Snoop Dogg Presents: Tha Eastsidaz. Outside of music, Bing was reportedly a fan of American Football team Buffalo Bills.

Less is known about Snoop's eldest brother Jerry, who prefers to stay off social media. But he has appeared in several posts on social media over the years including a throwback photo Snoop uploaded to Instagram in 2013.

To pay tribute to the passing of their mother, Beverly Broadus-Green, in 2021, Bing took to Instagram to share the moment he and Carter gifted a heartfelt portrait to Snoop. The caption read: "Me and my big bro left at my big brother Snoop['s] house a great picture of momma. We miss [you] so much. Rest in Heaven."

