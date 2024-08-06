How to banish bad breath on National Fresh Breath Day

Nobody wants to be the person with onion or garlic breath, whether it's on a date, in a meeting or just generally out and about in public. But bad breath isn’t just a social taboo, with 1 in 4 adults suffering from halitosis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today is National Fresh Breath Day (6th August) and UltraDEX wants to encourage consumers to be aware of the importance of good oral and dental hygiene. With many of us popping breath mints or chewing gum in a bid to rid bad breath, it is important to be aware that bacteria and other factors will in fact be causing bad breath and these solutions will simply be masking the issue – and often not for very long.

Recommended by dentists nationwide, UltraDEX offers a simple and easy solution for keeping bad breath at bay, whether it is at home or on the go. UltraDEX has been scientifically formulated to eliminate bad breath fully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dentist, Dr Rana Al-Falaki MRD CPC ACC ELI-MP says; “Fresh breath is not just about social acceptance, it is an essential part of our overall oral health care and self confidence. This National Fresh Breath Day, we want to educate consumers that there is no need for social embarrassment if you follow a good dental routine and use products designed to eliminate bad breath.”

Man checking breath

UltraDEX has been formulated and recommended by dentists. With its iQ+ ActiveOxi technology, UltraDEX works with the pH of the mouth to release a precise amount of the active ingredient, which breaks down bacterial plaque biofilm to eliminate bacteria and the volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) they produce, which lead to odours. Offering 12 hours of fresh breath confidence.

So, this National Fresh Breath Day, say goodbye to gum or mints and treat your mouth to a proper clean. With a range of products to choose from, including mouthwash and toothpaste for at home use, UltraDEX also offers a Fresh Breath spray which can be popped into bags or pockets for on the go use, ahead of any important meetings or events.