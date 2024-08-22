Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With cats killing more than 25 million birds per year, Brits are being encouraged to help keep the felines away from wildlife this summer and autumn.

Brits are being advised on how to keep cats out of their gardens and away from wildlife this summer.

Gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have shared that using citrus fruits and laying down chicken wire can keep cats away from wildlife friendly areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reported that cats kill more than 25 million birds each year due to their innate predatory instinct.

Garden experts are now encouraging homeowners to protect wildlife from cats by making some small changes to their garden to deter the four-legged felines.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress said: “Many cats tend to follow their instincts and prey on birds which can of course be disheartening for those who are trying to welcome wildlife into their gardens and protect them.

“There are some simple and effective tricks to help keep cats away without harming them. For starters laying down a rough surface such as chicken wire or stones is likely to keep them away as they prefer walking on smooth surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cats also dislike citrus smells so consider laying down the skins of lemons and oranges. You can also purchase some non toxic cat repellent spray that contains citronella and spritz it around your garden.”

How to keep cats away from wildlife:

Create a rough surface

If you have some areas in your garden dedicated specifically to attracting wildlife then it’s worth laying down a rough surface nearby to deter cats. Cats prefer to walk on flat and smooth surfaces so they’re more likely to avoid areas with stones or chicken wire.

Use citrus peels

Cats do not like the smell of citrus and will certainly stay away from it. Scattering leftover peels from fruits like lemons, oranges and limes is an easy way to keep them away.

Plant cat-repellent plants

Cats also dislike scents like lavender and rosemary so it’s worth planting some of these in an area of your garden where you’d like to welcome wildlife.

Spritz some-non toxic cat repellent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cat repellent sprays often contain scents that our feline friend dislikes such as citronella. Ensure you purchase a non-toxic spray and spritz it a couple of times in your chosen areas.

Install higher bird feeders

If possible, try to install bird feeders and birdhouses higher up where cats can’t access them. For example, bird feeders can be hung on a wire in between two trees, this way cats will have no way to access it.

Install a water feature

Cats generally dislike water, so installing a small water feature is a good way to keep them away. This doesn’t have to be big at all, anything that creates a splash will be good enough to deter cats.

Use a motion-activated sprinkler

If you are unable to install a water feature, opt for sprinklers instead. Motion-activated sprinklers can be used to deter any animals in the garden. Set it up in your desired location and once it senses the cat it will release a short burst of water designed to deter the cat, not soak it.

For more information on protecting wildlife please visit - https://www.gardeningexpress.co.uk/wildlife