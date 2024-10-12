How to save money on your water bills.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expert shares her advice on how to making savings on your water bills.

The number of complaints about water bills is rising, according to new data.

Based on information provided by the Consumer Council of Water the number of escalated complaints in the last financial year rose by about a third.

This is the highest level for nearly a decade.

Jane Hawkes

More than half of complaints were related to billing and covered charges levied, methods of payment and the affordability of bills.

These figures indicate many customers are facing higher bills for poorer service.

So how can you save money on water bills?

According to consumer expert Jane Hawkes, there’s five key things you can do:

Get a water meter

You can’t change water provider to cut costs as the sector is privatised so not open to competition. However, if you don’t already have one then a meter might just save you money. The rule of thumb is if you have more (or the same number of) bedrooms than people then it’s worth checking out. Use the calculator from the Consumer Council for Water to see if you can save money by getting one.

Change your water usage habits

There are lots of small simple ways you can change your usage to save money on water bills. For example, when washing up use a bowl rather than the sink as less water is required to fill it. Use the dishwasher sparingly and only when full otherwise you can end up using more energy and water than if you had just hand washed the dishes.

Similarly, only use the washing machine when full. Increase loads by waiting for washing basket to fill up and share loads with family members.

Fill the kettle with just the amount of water you need, take shorter showers and reduce weekly bath times to just once a week. Flush the toilet less; toilets are the second biggest users of water in the home, Turn taps off at intervals when rinsing dishes or when brushing teeth. The water does not need to run for the whole time.

Make practical changes

Replace any leaky taps or worn washers on taps as leakage can waste a lot of water which can lead to more expensive bills. Check also for any visible signs of leaks around your property and advise your supplier for advice if you spot any damp patches inside or green patches outside.

Check out water efficient devices to help you save water- and money. For example, installing water saving shower heads can cut the amount of water you use by around 30% per shower.

Aerators can help make taps more efficient. The aerator simply fits on to existing taps to reduces the amount of water coming out and reduce splashing. In the bathroom, a cistern displacement device can be used to reduce the amount of water used in each flush.

Many water companies offer free or discounted water saving devices. You can also sign up to Get Water Fit to find out how and where you use water in your home and discover easy ways to make savings.

Check eligibility for financial help

If you’re finding it difficult to cover your water bills, check if you are eligible for any financial help or support. This could be in the form of a hardship scheme of a charitable trust. Schemes vary in terms of who is eligible for help and what assistance is needed. Each supplier has their own scheme so contact yours to find out what they offer.

Many water companies also now have social tariffs which can offer reduced bills to eligible customers on benefits who would otherwise struggle to pay. In addition, the Household Support Fund helps households most in need with costs such as energy and water bills. Contact your local council to find out more and apply for the fund.

Assert your consumer rights

In the cost-of-living crisis, we are working harder than ever for the pennies we earn so what we spend them on should be worth it. If they aren’t, then we need to speak up. Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 a service should be carried out with reasonable care and skill. A product should be of satisfactory quality, as described and fit for purpose. If there are failings in any of these areas when it comes to your water supply you have the right to complain and get appropriate redress.

For more free consumer advice visit https://ladyjaney.co.uk/5-simple-ways-to-save-money-on-water-bills/