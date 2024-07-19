How to stop your pets stealing sausages and keep them safe from the barbecue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the sun finally making an appearance, the nation will be firing up the barbecue this weekend and it seems pets love it as much as their humans.

According to new research by Pets at Home, it would seem cooking al fresco is loved by pets as much as their owners, as nearly a fifth of UK pet owners admit their pet has stolen BBQ food.

According to the research, the top 10 stolen BBQ food items by UK pets are:

· 54% - Sausages

· 38% - Burgers

· 15% - Fish

· 13% - Ribs

· 10% - Corn on the cob

Over a quarter of pet owners said their pet stealing food from the BBQ had resulted in a visit

· 10% - Pulled pork

· 10% - Seafood

· 9% - Halloumi

· 8% - Vegetable skewer

It won’t come as a surprise that sausages were the crowd favourite for dogs, with research showing the most common types of dog breeds to pinch sausages were Labradors (70%), Jack Russell Terrier (60%) and Cocker Spaniels (50%).

However, over a quarter of pet owners (26%) said their pet stealing food from the BBQ had resulted in a visit to the vet.

Dr. Samantha Butler-Davies MRCVS, Director of Clinical Services at Pets at Home, shares her tips on how to BBQ safely around your pet:

· “It’s important to ensure that BBQ food is not left unattended as certain ingredients can be harmful to pets. Beware of onions in burgers as they are toxic for dogs and cats.

· Corn on the cob and ribs are especially dangerous to pets. Corn on the cob can cause an obstruction in a dogs digestive tract. Cooked ribs can splinter, causing digestive tract obstructions and damage too.

· BBQ food also has a high fat content that that can lead to stomach upsets for pets so ensure all food, including leftovers are out of reach and resist feeding them tit bits from your plate

· Keep sticks and skewers out of sight - if ingested they can cause damage to stomach walls and potentially nearby organs.

· Pets’ airways are lungs are very sensitive so make sure they are kept well away from the BBQ smoke. This includes animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens who may live outside

· When using hot BBQ equipment, keep curious paws and noses away from the hot coals by ensuring the area is blocked off.