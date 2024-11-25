Hundreds of Edinburgh locals descended on The Meadows on Saturday and launched a huge snowball fight.

Storm Bert brought freezing temperatures and heavy snow to the UK over the weekend, with snowfall in Edinburgh bringing the capital’s buses to a halt.

The cold didn't deter Scots of all ages getting involved in the winter fun though, with hundreds of locals descending on The Meadows to launch a mass snowball fight.

With the snow all but gone by the following day, they were glad to have enjoyed themselves in the midst of disruption across the city after the sudden winter snap.

Crowds of people in colourful coats and hats can be seen spread out across the park, poised with snowballs and calling out a countdown.

A shout of “Fire” can be heard, prompting everybody to start hurling their snowballs in every direction, while laughing and cheering. Most people don’t let up, throwing one snowball and immediately making another as the battle picks up tempo.

Some throw one then run away from being pelted in return, while others are happy to be right in the thick of it.

One bloke can be seen running into the throng holding what appears to be a shopping basket full of snowballs, which he repeatedly throws while ducking others’ shots.

The footage was shared to social media with the caption: “Epic snowball fight today at The Meadows.”

It has since received over 590 likes and a host of comments from amused social media users. One posted a seemingly serious claim that three people had ended up in hospital as a result of the mass snowball fight.

When challenged, he responded with: “Aye, when they got to hospital they were transferred to the icy u.”

A second quipped: “Beware of the yellow snowballs.” Another added: “Legendary.” Speaking today (MON), Riz Akhtar, who captured the moment on video, said: “It was amazing to see so many people involved and having lots of fun. Really good memories.”

Story Deadline News by Isla Storie