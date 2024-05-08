The reason behind the death of large numbers of fish is under investigation

The council did not believe that the incidents were connected at the time, but tests have been carried out which suggest it may have been a factor. More fish have since been found dead in the lake, leading to further concern for residents in the area.

Paul Balmer, chairman of Oakley Vale Community Association said: “A lot of residents have recently been concerned about the hundreds of dead fish that are being found in the main lake in Oakley Vale.”

Brigid Gibbs, a local resident who feeds the swans, said: “I find it quite sad that we’ve got fish that are dying and people are stupid enough to dump oil into the lake. Why can’t they appreciate a beautiful place when they see it, it’s all very sad.”

Speaking last month, North Northants Council said they did not believe the dead fish were connected to the recent pollution incident and they were working to understand the cause.

However, council leader Jason Smithers has given an update on the situation today (Tuesday), saying: “Following North Northamptonshire Council being made aware of a large number of dead and dying fish at Oakley Vale lake, officers submitted a sample of fish for independent testing to establish the cause of death.

"The Environment Agency have also attended the site and undertaken testing for standard water quality parameters - these were found to be within the normal range.

"Sadly, the independent tests showed a population of fish that were nutritionally compromised and suffering from high levels of multiple parasites, in addition to bacterial and fungal infections that caused the fatalities.

"Whilst it was originally not considered that the recent pollution incident was directly responsible, it may have been a contributing factor. As part of our work, we will continue to monitor the lake and fish for further fatalities. We are asking that, although the parasite and infections identified are not harmful to humans or pets, residents do not handle the fish and that fish are not removed from the lake and placed into other lakes and ponds, as this could infect other fish. We are also asking that residents do not place fish into the lake as this could have contributed to the problem.”