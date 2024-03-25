Hungarian rally crash leaves four spectators dead as a further eight are hospitalised with injuries
Four people have died after a rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Northern Hungary.
The incident occurred between two Hungarian towns Labatlan and Bajot, near the Danube Riviers, around 60 km north of the nation’s capital city Budapest.
Police said the vehicle drifted off-road and into spectators who were standing behind a barrier, causing organisers to halt the race.
At least eight other people were injured as a result of the collision at the Esztergom Nyerges rally as eight ambulances and four rescue helicopters were rushed to the scene, according to local news outlet Index.
Police said in a statement that the reason for the crash is not yet known and investigation remains ongoing.
One child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured and six more, including another child, suffered minor injuries.
