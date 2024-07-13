Rachel McDaid was viciously murdered by her estranged husband

An evil man brutally murdered his estranged wife with the string from his boot before coldly warning their son ‘you can’t go in because I’ve killed her’.

Michael McDaid was sentenced to life in prison after strangling wife Rachel to death with a bootlace.

The former couple lived separately, although Michael often returned to the family home to see their three sons and collect his work tools.

One such visit took place on the morning of April 19, 2024, with McDaid attending Nottingham Road, Eastwood, having devised a plan to murder Rachel, 53.

Before making the journey, McDaid armed himself with a bootlace that he'd fashioned into a garotte, while he also made arrangements for someone to look after his dog in his absence.

The 60-year-old then drove towards the family home and parked around the corner, before waiting until he knew Rachel would be alone in the house.

After strangling his former partner to death, he then left the property, before returning a few minutes later to find one of his sons outside, having come home from work.

After watching him try unsuccessfully to open the door to get inside, McDaid – while showing no emotion – warned ‘you can’t go in the house because I’ve killed her’.

Rachel’s son at that point used a ladder to climb into the property through a window and discovered his mum’s body on the floor.

As this was happening, Michael McDaid got into his van and drove away, before calling the police minutes later and telling them he’d just strangled his wife to death.

Following this confession, he drove back to Nottingham Road, where he was arrested within a few metres of the family home.

McDaid had been living on a nearby narrowboat at the time of the murder.

This was subsequently searched, with police finding a boot with its laces missing on board.

Having openly admitted to killing Rachel already, Michael McDaid pleaded guilty to a charge of murder at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, July 5.

He was then remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court seven days later.

Ahead of this, Rachel’s family released a statement expressing their grief and paying tribute to the mum-of-three.

They said: "Rachel was the most beautiful, selfless and strongest woman. There are not enough words to describe how much we loved her and how much she is missed.

"She put 100 per cent into motherhood and adored her three boys. She would be mortified if she knew they would be left without either parent.

"As a family, we were devastated to hear the brutal way in which she was taken, especially by someone she spent more than half her life with and who she loved.

"We will never understand how this could happen. We would like to say thank you for the overwhelming support we have received from the community, local schools and pubs."

McDaid, of Acre Lane, Aston-on-Trent, Derby, was sentenced to life in prison.

He will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Michael McDaid arrived at the family home that morning with a clear intention to murder Rachel and knew exactly how he'd do it.

“In taking his former partner’s life, he also deprived their three sons of a mother and destroyed their family.

“Michael McDaid betrayed the people he was supposed to care about the most and deserves the life sentence handed to him.

“Despite going through what I imagine must be the worst pain imaginable, Rachel’s loved ones have remained dignified throughout.

“We fully understand no punishment will ever be enough to make up for Rachel’s death, although we hope it will eventually be able to provide them with some degree of closure and comfort."