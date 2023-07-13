Sopel, who has previously held a number of roles at the BBC, has criticised the coverage of Huw Edwards

Former BBC News star Jon Sopel has lashed out at BBC over the way the broadcaster has covered the news of Huw Edwards being named as the suspended presenter at the centre of allegations.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 12, Vicky Flind released a lengthy statement on behalf of her husband in which she revealed that he was the presenter who has dominated the headlines in recent days.

Taking to social media, Sopel said: “This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life. That doesn’t feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect. They really need to. I wish @thehuwedwards well.”

Sopel, who is now the co-presenter of the podcast The News Agents, has held multiple roles with the BBC, including being the broadcaster’s North America Editor, chief political correspondent of BBC News as well as working as a presenter on the BBC’s Politics Show.

After Edwards was revealed, Sopel said: “Dear @BBCRadio4 @BBCNews, Well done on handling the breaking news about @thehuwedwards and the fact that he’s now being treated in hospital – but to then straight off back of that into a report on him facing fresh allegations of misconduct? That was just terrible.”

Sopel, who worked with Edwards for around three decades, also spoke to LBC, saying: “Huw has talked in the past about his depression. The Sun initially made some very serious allegations on the Saturday morning: that he might have solicited photos from someone who was underage and had therefore committed a criminal offence.

