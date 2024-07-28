Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who deliberately crashed his car into a Doncaster McDonald’s, narrowly avoiding killing people dining inside and yelled: “I did it, I am off my head,” as police moved in to arrest him has been jailed.

Ian Smith, 31, shouted the words as officers pulled him from his car that he had driven at speed into the McDonald’s branch near to Sandall Park in Doncaster last month.

On Saturday 22 June, Smith was seen by British Transport Police (BTP) on Thorne Road in his white Vauxhall van.

Concerned about Smith’s demeanour, the officers who were on foot patrol at the time, approached his car and attempted to engage with him.

Smith’s face “immediately illuminated with rage,” a police spokesperson said, and he fled, driving at speed into the window of the building, narrowly missing an employee by inches.

The force of the impact threw victims inside into the air and onto the floor.

The spokesperson added: “The chaos that consumed the restaurant was harrowing, with guests shocked and frightened, stumbling to their feet to escape.

“Sitting close to the window was a man, his wife, and their five-year-old daughter. The man suffered broken ribs as well as injuries to his lung and back and was taken to hospital.”

Witnesses told police that Smith remained ‘animated’ following the collision and that they quickly tried to flee the area as they were ‘unsure of his next intentions’.

Officers were quickly on scene to arrest Smith.

He was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle dangerously and criminal damage to a property.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “During Smith’s interview, he provided a no comment answer to all posed questions, showing no remorse for his actions.

“We will never know Smith’s full intentions - it is a miracle that no-one was fatally injured, or suffered life changing injuries.

“The outcome could have been very different. I’m sure anyone could imagine themselves and their own family in the restaurant. Thankfully the table he collided with was unoccupied.”

“I am pleased he will face a prison for his actions.”