'I turned an addiction to waterslides into £400,000 a month on OnlyFans'

What do waterslides, influencing and OnlyFans have in common? The answer is Milla Chats. Only two years ago, Australian Milla was your everyday girl, but by simply filming herself sliding down waterslides across the world, she quickly amassed over 12 million followers.

When calls for her to join OnlyFans started growing in her comment section, Milla thought “why not?’ And she’s glad she did. Within her first week on OnlyFans, she hit the top 0.01% of OnlyFans creators. In her first month on OnlyFans, she made £400,000.

Milla is currently on track to make several million a year from OnlyFans, but if, just over two years ago, you’d searched for ‘Milla Chats’ on social media, you wouldn’t have found her.Now though? Thanks to her viral waterslide videos, social media is bursting with her content across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Over the past two years, Milla has travelled the world visiting waterparks and posting about it on her social media. She proudly claims “I have slid down more waterslides than any woman in the world!”

As her videos went viral, her accounts took off. When the comment section turned into calls for her to join OnlyFans, she initially resisted the idea. However, the concept of controlling what she does, how she does and when she does it started to take hold.“When I was considering joining OnlyFans, it felt empowering like I could take back control of my body.

“I also thought I’m never going to be this young and hot again, so why not?”

And it was an instant success – the type that Kim Kardashian could only dream of. When Milla joined OnlyFans, she broke the internet, or at least, OnlyFans, with her account crashing on the first day as it was overloaded with subscriptions and DMs.And with that level of attention, in came the money.“My big goal in joining OnlyFans was to make £75,000 a month. I made that in my first two days.”

While many strive to be in the top 0.01% of OnlyFans creators, Milla hit that coveted position within her first week on the adults only site.

From sliding down waterslides, to OnlyFans users paying thousands to slide into her DMs, Milla credits not only her 12 million social media followers in getting her to the top 0.01% of OnlyFans so quickly but also the importance of authenticity and building connections with followers.

“I’ve had several users who have spent five figures and more so far on my OnlyFans account.”

“They clearly have the means and desire to pay for my time, which I appreciate. I’m happy I can hopefully improve their life a little, that’s a good feeling.”

Milla still spends her time making viral waterslide content for her other social media channels, but she makes sure she’s on OnlyFans every day, replying to DMs and building connections.

While some may think that joining OnlyFans comes at a personal price, Milla strongly disagrees:

“I’m inspired by women that succeed, and success comes in many different forms. OnlyFans is empowering and the women on there are total rockstars.”

“I had already fallen out with my mum, but the rest of my friends and family are so supportive. I’m proud of being on OnlyFans. I’m not hiding what I’m doing from anyone.”

“When you’re on track to make several million a year, you take the social stigma that comes with OnlyFans pretty well.”