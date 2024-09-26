''I am extremely lucky to be alive after having major heart attack on beach and being saved by passers-by who performed CPR'
Andy Cloke – a former press photographer – said he is ‘extremely lucky to be alive’ after he suffered a major heart attack on Shoreham Beach.
Four members of the public – including a cardiac nurse and a junior doctor – used a publicly accessible, community defibrillator to help revive Andy, 60, after he collapsed while crossing Riverside Road.
The life-threatening incident happened just metres from the defibrillator located in Ferry Road and Andy was regaining consciousness when paramedics arrived.
The former Evening Argus photographer said: “I'm so grateful and extremely lucky to be alive. If it wasn't for the help of passing strangers, and the proximity of the defibrillator, I wouldn't be here today.”
The Ferry Road defibrillator is one of 17 devices that were installed across the towns and villages of Adur in 2018/19 during Joss Loader’s chairman of Adur appeal.
All the AEDs are available 24/7 and were publicly funded, with the Sussex Heart Charity match-funding donations and supplying the defibrillators at half their retail price.
Joss Loader, who represents Shoreham Beach on Adur District Council, said: “The public support for my campaign was phenomenal and I am delighted that the Ferry Road machine has helped to save someone’s life.
"The chances of surviving cardiac arrest are close to 90% if they’re used in the first minute and this one was thankfully located just over the road when Andy collapsed.
“Huge thanks to everyone who helped Andy and we’ve sent him our very best wishes for a full recovery."
In the event of an emergency, always dial 999 and request medical assistance FIRST – the call handler will notify you regarding the position of the nearest defibrillator.
