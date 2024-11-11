I work six days a week: Here’s why I think we should cut the work week down to four

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Stop being lazy and get used to the real world,” my Dad tells me, but I still think we should work a four-day week.

Recently, Cambridgeshire District Council in the UK has successfully trialled a four-day workweek, with reports of improved employee performance and cost savings. The trial has sparked further interest in a shorter workweek across other local authorities. Labour’s Angela Rayner has supported this move, criticising the previous government’s tight control over such initiatives and advocating for greater autonomy for councils to experiment with flexible work arrangements. If this momentum continues, it could signal the beginning of a national shift toward adopting the four-day workweek model across the UK.

But the push for a four-day workweek is more than just a modern-day movement; it’s a recognition that our work structures are outdated. The traditional 40-hour week emerged from the Industrial Revolution, shaped by religious rhythms and the demands of factory labour. But today’s work is different: many of us are desk-bound, navigating constant digital notifications and often checking emails at night. It is an uneasy fit in today’s digital landscape where we’re often expected to stay available around the clock, responding to emails or catching up on social media well beyond office hours. In this environment, does the rigid 40-hour standard make sense?

“I’ve worked 5 days a week all my life- stop being lazy and get used to the real world,” my Dad loves to reply whenever I complain about the fact that we have all somehow been brainwashed into a 40-hour work week. But a shorter week isn’t about laziness.

As someone who often works six days a week, I know the value of hard work. But here’s the thing: it’s not about how many hours you clock in—it’s about how effectively you use that time.

After six years of hourly paid jobs, I’ve mastered one skill: time-wasting. Of course, I complete my tasks but working to a set number of hours rather than focusing on productivity means it's often more beneficial to take my time. I do not get paid extra for finishing my work faster than anyone else. But I do get paid for staying longer. The adage ‘work smarter, not harder’ springs to mind.

But unlike some of my colleagues, I do not find this concept enticing. What I want is time—time to be outside of work, catch up with friends, and finish the books I’ve been meaning to read. If I could work harder but have two extra days off without losing pay, I’d jump at the opportunity.

Studies have shown that productivity doesn’t necessarily rise with longer hours. Instead, focused “deep work” in short bursts of about three hours tends to be far more effective. When companies’ trim meetings and redundant tasks, they find that much of the traditional eight-hour workday can be condensed.

Countries like Belgium, Iceland, and Japan have already proven that shorter workweeks can benefit both businesses and workers. Belgium now legally supports a four-day week, while Iceland's trials boosted job satisfaction and reduced stress. Japan is also adopting shorter workweeks to combat overwork, recognizing the mental health and family benefits of a more balanced approach. Ranked as one of the top five most innovative countries in the world, it is hard to understand why Britain has failed to follow suit.

But beyond the economic benefits of productivity, we must consider a more fundamental right: the right to free time. Work should serve life, not consume it.

It is troubling that we accept - even celebrate - devoting so much of our limited time to work in environments that show little regard for our well-being.

Granted, work can be rewarding but an encouragement towards being a production machine, rather than a human with natural needs for rest and leisure is beyond damaging. It condenses our entire existence on earth down to how much money we can generate for someone else.

In an era where “always-on” culture makes it hard to escape work even when the day officially ends, we need a four-day week that provides a fairer balance between work and rest. It allows workers to recharge and return refreshed, benefiting companies with engaged employees and fewer burnouts.

Critics often call this approach “lazy” and suggest it would be economically damaging, but this view misses the bigger picture. In reality, businesses benefit from happier, healthier employees, and society as a whole gains when people are less stressed and more balanced. Besides, with a four-day workweek, we’d still be working most of the time—four days out of seven—but with a better balance.

Of course, there are still some practical issues that would need to be addressed. If there is not a nationwide move towards this, businesses would have to remain operational on this fifth day, to keep up with those not participating. If some businesses adopt a four-day workweek while others stick with five, the four-day companies may face challenges staying operational five days a week to match expectations. Employees would likely be on rotating schedules, meaning the promised benefit of an extra day off would be diluted. This approach could disrupt team collaboration and leave employees juggling a "compressed" workload rather than enjoying true flexibility.

There are also some industries where this would be more difficult to implement, particularly in customer or emergency service industries. For these sectors a staggered four-day week would strain those who’d need to cover the fifth day, potentially creating erratic schedules and added stress. To implement a four-day workweek effectively, businesses, especially small ones, would need to hire more staff to cover the extra day off. This comes with significant financial strain. Larger companies may be better equipped to absorb these costs, but for small businesses already operating on tight margins, the additional payroll could push them to the brink. This strain on smaller enterprises would ultimately result in closures.

So for this shift to succeed, industries need a coordinated approach to avoid coverage gaps and workload imbalances. Tackling these challenges is crucial but with the right planning, a four-day week could redefine work to benefit employees, businesses and society alike. Ultimately, the four-day workweek could finally bring balance to our “always-on” culture and reflect a world where people don’t live to work but work to live.