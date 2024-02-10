Presenters Matt Baker and Charlotte Smith have visited the Forest and spent a day exploring the many attractions. The programme will include Matt on a bear hunt with Pooh fanatic and local museum creator Neil Reed to learn about the life of writer AA Milne, who created Winnie-the-Pooh, and the forest's magical landmarks that feature in his amazing stories

There will also be a spotlight on a group of volunteers who protect the forest's precious lowland heaths and Charlotte will be going on the hunt for deer as she teams up with High Weald's deer management co-ordinator Sandy Williamson.

Matt and Charlotte will also be filmed playing a game of Pooh Sticks on the world famous Pooh Sticks Bridge.

Matt Pearson, CEO at Ashdown Forest, said: "We are thrilled to be featuring on BBC1 Countryfile at prime time on Sunday evening. It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Matt, Charlotte and the rest of the team to the Forest for the day. We had so much to show them - after all, it is a great place to visit with so much on offer, whatever time of year."

The show is screening on Sunday December 11 at 6pm. You can catch up via iPlayer. You can find more details about the programme here

1 . Ashdown Forest BBC filming in Ashdown Forest Photo: supplied

2 . Ashdown Forest The BBC filming on Pooh Sticks Bridge Photo: supplied

3 . Ashdown Forest Ashdown Forest Photo: supplied