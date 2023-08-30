Ikea’s car boot sale pilots are part of a DIY sustainability push and are free to attend.

Ikea are set to trial car boot sale events at stores to encourage DIY sustainability. With the free-to-attend events, the furniture giant is encouraging the public to pass on their used goods as well as shop more second-hand.

The trial is launching at its Milton Keynes and Cardiff stores this weekend, running from 9am to midday. The retailer said if the pilot is successful, the initiative will be rolled out in Ikea car parks across the country in 2024.

In stores, Ikea has circular hubs, a dedicated area selling recycled products, which are part of the retailer’s ambition to be climate positive by 2030.

David Manser, store manager at the retailer’s Milton Keynes branch, said: “We’re excited to be hosting the first event of its kind for Ikea and are proud to be getting the local community together to sell, buy, explore and keep good things going.

“We want to make the passing on of pre-loved items as easy and enjoyable as possible, and by providing the opportunity for people to resell the items they no longer need, brings benefits to the community, the environment and wallets.”