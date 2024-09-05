Paul Durant mounts his one-man hunger strike campaign on Blackpool seafront | National World

A Blackpool pensioner says he will continue with his hunger strike protest - now into it 32nd day - until the Government shows some “common sense”.

Concerns have been raised about the wellbeing of great grandfather Paul Durant, 78, because of his actions and he was even visited by Blackpool South MP Chris Webb.

But Blackpool-born Mr Durant, who says he has over lost two stone since his protest began in early August, falling from 17 stone to 14st 9lb, insists he is fine

He says his main reason for the one-man campaign is the current Labour Government’s decision to scrap the £300 universal winter fuel payments, which he believes will have a detrimental effect on many thousands of pensioners.

But he is also protesting about the number of illegal immigrants in the country and other concerns.

Mr Durant is staging his “peaceful” protest on the North Shore seafront next to Blackpool Cenotaph and close to the Britannia Hotel where a number of asylum seekers are staying.

The retired mechanic, who ran his own business restoring Rolls Royces, says he has had no solid food since his fast began and is existing on fruit juice, water and vitamins.

Winter fuel worries

Mr Durant said: “I feel I’ve had to make a stand and I won’t stop until the Government changes its mind over Winter Fuel.

“There are lots of pensioners who may not be on certain benefits, like Pension Credit, but who are not rich and will really feel the pinch this winter.

“The Government is wrong, in my opinion, and they should put a stop to this.

“If they do that, I’ll stop this and go back to living a normal life.

“I’ve been taking water and fruit juice every day, and vitamin supplements - but no solids for 32 days.”

He cited the case of Angus Barbieri who fasted for 382 days in 1938/9, although the Scotsman did weigh over 32 stone at the start.

He added: “I m unhappy about the number of illegal immigrants - many of these men have no passports or documents and we have no idea who they are.

“The Government is just showing no common sense.”

However, not everyone agrees with his views and he says he has been verbally abused by people who take exception to his stand on “boat people” and the Israeli flag he has planted next to where he sits in a deckchair, alongside a number of British flags.

MP Chris Webb said on his Facebook page: “Last week, I was approached by several residents expressing their concerns about Paul Durant.

“Without hesitation, I visited Paul and his wife, Pauline, in their home to engage in a thorough discussion. During our conversation, I committed to delivering a letter from him to the Prime Minister. I fulfilled that promise.”

The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) says the decision to scrap the winer fuel payments will force many older people to have to choose between food an heating.

The issue will be up for emergency debate at the annual National Pensioners Convention (NPC) event in Blackpool.

The government says it is extending the Household Support Fund to help with pressures over the cost of living.