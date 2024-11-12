'I'm a child psychologist and here are conversation starters on online safety'

As conversations around online safety for kids heighten, a recent survey of 1,000 parents found that while almost three-quarters (74%) believe their child’s safety online is a top priority, only one in 10 admit they don’t actually feel confident about knowing what their children are doing online.

Tesco Mobile has partnered with The Café to release a series of conversation starters about online safety, designed to make the most of teatime, a moment when families truly connect, using the expertise of child psychologist, Dr Martha Deiros Collado, and online safety experts, Internet Matters.

Singer, presenter and mum of two, Frankie Bridge, is helping to launch the initiative, with conversation starters accessed online or by scanning the QR code on ‘table talkers’ in The Café This research conducted by Tesco Mobile found that over four in 10 (41%) parents still feel they can only properly connect with their children across the dinner table. The survey of 1,000 parents reveals that while almost three quarters of parents believe their child’s safety online is important, one in 10 admit they don’t know very much about what their child gets up to online. The study found that out of parents who believe mealtimes are a good occasion to have conversations with their child, 61% feel it strengthens family bonds and connections. Despite mealtimes being the prime opportunity for famil1ies to connect, parents say some of the most difficult topics to discuss include their children’s emotions (37%), followed by school life (39%) and friendships (39%), crucially followed by their experiences online (28%) - more difficult than their romantic relationships (25%). To help parents bring internet safety to the table, in partnership with The Café, Tesco Mobile has created a series of conversation starters designed for teatime. The set of helpful questions are designed to enable parents to kickstart meaningful and constructive talks on the topic of online safety whilst around the dinner table. ​

They were developed in conjunction with child psychologist, Dr Martha Deiros Collado, and internet safety experts, Internet Matters, using real-life experience and insight to make them as helpful and actionable as possible for parents. Raising awareness of the issue, the network has teamed up with Frankie Bridge, singer, presenter, and mum of two. Like most parents, Frankie finds it hard not to worry and have anxiety about her children. With Frankie’s oldest son Parker off to Senior School in September, Frankie understands the everyday challenges of parenting in a digital world. Out of parents who feel mealtimes are good for having family conversations, half (51%) put it down to the lack of distractions, while 48% think it's a safe space for them to express emotions. 51% believe it's the routine and consistency which allows their child to open up more comfortably.

It also emerged 76% don’t allow screens at the dinner table, with 96% believing this helps the family conversation flow. Sally Marriott, CTO of Tesco Mobile commented, "As parents, we’re constantly navigating new challenges, and keeping children safe online is one of the most pressing. We created these conversation starters with the aim of making these tough topics approachable for families.” “By bringing these discussions to the dinner table, we hope to help families with the difficulties they face when trying to broach challenging topics like this. Parents can easily access our conversation starters by searching ‘Tesco Mobile Online Safety’ or scanning a QR code on the ‘table talker’ in The Café near them.

“All of the services we offer to families around internet safety from our Little Digital Helps Toolkit, training our instore colleagues and now the conversation starters is about being helpful and empowering families to have positive experiences online.” The advice comes at a crucial time, with a fifth feeling 'vulnerable' when thinking about keeping their child safe online and 55% admitting they know less about navigating the online world than their kids do.

Dr Martha Deiros Collado commented, "As a clinical psychologist and mother, I’ve seen how smartphones can impact young people’s mental health, both positively and negatively. While cyberbullying and online harassment pose real risks, smartphones also offer teenagers valuable opportunities to build friendships, find support, and experience a sense of belonging." "It’s essential to educate children on managing these risks while helping them gain the full benefits of the internet. When discussing online safety, approach it as a collaborative conversation—not an interrogation—by sharing your own experiences, listening without judgment, and validating their feelings. Regular family moments, like mealtimes, are ideal for normalising these discussions and building trust, so children feel safe navigating their digital lives.”

Rachel Huggins, co-CEO, Internet Matters said: “We are delighted to partner with Tesco Mobile on this initiative to empower families to have open dialogue around online safety. At Internet Matters we recognise that many parents want to have meaningful conversations about their children's online experiences, but struggle to find the right words or timing. “With open and regular communication being a key part of managing children’s digital activities, these conversation starters can help parents start crucial discussions to ensure children feel supported and informed about their online world.”

Frankie Bridge commenting on the campaign said, "Honestly, I do consider myself pretty internet savvy, but when it comes to my kids, it’s a whole different world. I mean, their online lives are just so different from mine! As a parent, it’s a bit overwhelming trying to balance all the things I’m worried about—like gaming, social media, all that stuff I don’t really get—while also remembering that, well, so much of what we do is online now. The good thing is, the conversation starters really help me figure out where to begin that chat with them.”

Parents can access Dr Martha’s advice by searching ‘Tesco Mobile Online Safety’ or by scanning a ‘table talker’ in The Café closest to them across the UK.

1. What is your favourite thing to do online on your phone, laptop or tablet?

2. Do you think that what you post online now could affect you in the future? How?

3. How do you keep your accounts safe? Why do you think having a strong password is important?

4. What are 4 things you need to be careful about sharing online with others?

5. “If it’s not right to say to someone face-to-face, it’s not right to say online.” What do you think and feel about this?

6. Ask the adult on the table 2 questions about the way they use their phones. Be kind and don’t make it too hard for them!

7. If a friend was mean to you or someone else online, what would you do?

8. What would you do if you saw something online that upset you?

9. What would you do if your friend shared a comment that was funny, but could hurt someone else?

10. What would you do if a child, who you didn’t know, started talking to you online? How would it be different if you found out that they were an adult?