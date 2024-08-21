I'm a travel expert- these are the top holiday spots for Britons with 35C temperatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel expert reveals Britons' most popular 35°C holiday hotspot and which UK cities are most in need of a summer break.

Using Google Keyword Planner, travel platform for experiences Hellotickets has analysed 2,566 search combinations across 77 UK cities. The study used destinations such as Turkey, Cape Verde, the Maldives, Greece, Thailand, Egypt, and Albania. The total monthly average searches in each location were analysed and compared against its population, establishing the monthly average searches per 100,000 people.

The top UK cities looking for a holiday

Istanbul

Rank

City

Average monthly keyword searches

Keyword searches (per 100,000 people)

Top holiday destination

1

Wakefield

4,383

4,192

Cape Verde

2

5,258

3,964

Cape Verde

3

Preston

4,986

3,859

Cape Verde

4

Chelmsford

4,233

3,617

Cape Verde

5

Mansfield

3,643

3,572

Cape Verde

6

Swansea

6,038

3,550

Turkey

7

Lincoln

4,356

3,250

Turkey

8

Peterborough

6,045

3,171

Cape Verde

9

Bolton

6,808

3,020

Turkey

10

Cheltenham

3,382

2,916

Cape Verde

Wakefield is the UK city searching for holidays the most.

The city generates 4,192 searches per 100,000 people and an average of 4,383 per month.

Wakefield's top holiday destination is Cape Verde, and its top search terms include "Cape Verde holiday", "holiday in Maldives”, and "holiday in Thailand".

Rochdale ranks second, with 3,964 searches per 100,000 people and 5,258 per month.

Rochdale's top destination is Cape Verde, and its top search terms are "Cape Verde holiday", "holiday in Turkey", and "Egypt holiday”.

Preston ranks third with 3,859 searches per 100,000 people and 4,986 per month.

Preston's top holiday destination is Cape Verde, and top search terms include "Cape Verde holiday," "holiday in Thailand", and "Albania holiday".

Chelmsford is the fourth city searching for a last-minute break, generating 3,617 searches per 100,000 people and 4,233 per month.

Chelmsford's top choice is Cape Verde. Its top search terms are "Cape Verde holiday", "holiday in Turkey", and "Croatia holiday".

In fifth position is Mansfield, with 3,572 searches per 100,000 people and 3,643 on average per month.

Mansfield's top destination is also Cape Verde, and among the top search terms are "holiday in Turkey”, "holiday in Thailand”, and "holiday in Mexico".

Gateshead is the city searching for holidays least, with 864 searches per 100,000 people and 997 average monthly searches.

Top 10 most popular holiday destinations

Rank

Holiday destination

Average monthly volume

1

Turkey

27,129

2

Cape Verde

25,060

3

Maldives

23,935

4

Greece

19,673

5

Thailand

19,130

6

Egypt

16,088

7

Albania

15,038

8

Morocco

14,893

9

Croatia

14,312

10

Spain

14,308

Turkey is the UK’s favourite destination and receives an average of 27,129 Google searches per month.

Cape Verde is the second most popular, with 25,060 searches per month. The Maldives is third, with 23,935 average monthly searches.

Spain, which is normally the most popular holiday destination for older Britons, ranks in tenth place.

Jorge Díaz Largo, CEO and Founder of Hellotickets, commented on the study’s findings:

"For Brits wanting to keep their costs low, Turkey offers a relatively inexpensive holiday experience, from flights and accommodation to food and activities.

“Compared to the UK, a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant in the Turkish capital costs almost a quarter of what is does in London.

"Cape Verde is also extremely popular due to its warm, sunny climate throughout the year, making it an attractive escape from the often chilly and wet UK weather.

"While there's no single 'cheapest time' to book, you should generally try to book your holiday as far ahead as possible.

"For those wanting to book excursions, tour operators often offer discounts for early bookings.

"Therefore, try to book your holiday several months in advance to take advantage of these early-bird rates.

"A top tip is to join any loyalty programmes of airlines, hotels, and tour operators to accumulate points and receive member-exclusive discounts."