I'm a travel expert- these are the top holiday spots for Britons with 35C temperatures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new study reveals the UK’s most popular holiday destinations, and which UK cities are looking for a holiday most.
Using Google Keyword Planner, travel platform for experiences Hellotickets has analysed 2,566 search combinations across 77 UK cities. The study used destinations such as Turkey, Cape Verde, the Maldives, Greece, Thailand, Egypt, and Albania. The total monthly average searches in each location were analysed and compared against its population, establishing the monthly average searches per 100,000 people.
The top UK cities looking for a holiday
Rank
City
Average monthly keyword searches
Keyword searches (per 100,000 people)
Top holiday destination
1
Wakefield
4,383
4,192
Cape Verde
2
5,258
3,964
Cape Verde
3
Preston
4,986
3,859
Cape Verde
4
Chelmsford
4,233
3,617
Cape Verde
5
Mansfield
3,643
3,572
Cape Verde
6
Swansea
6,038
3,550
Turkey
7
Lincoln
4,356
3,250
Turkey
8
Peterborough
6,045
3,171
Cape Verde
9
Bolton
6,808
3,020
Turkey
10
Cheltenham
3,382
2,916
Cape Verde
Wakefield is the UK city searching for holidays the most.
The city generates 4,192 searches per 100,000 people and an average of 4,383 per month.
Wakefield's top holiday destination is Cape Verde, and its top search terms include "Cape Verde holiday", "holiday in Maldives”, and "holiday in Thailand".
Rochdale ranks second, with 3,964 searches per 100,000 people and 5,258 per month.
Rochdale's top destination is Cape Verde, and its top search terms are "Cape Verde holiday", "holiday in Turkey", and "Egypt holiday”.
Preston ranks third with 3,859 searches per 100,000 people and 4,986 per month.
Preston's top holiday destination is Cape Verde, and top search terms include "Cape Verde holiday," "holiday in Thailand", and "Albania holiday".
Chelmsford is the fourth city searching for a last-minute break, generating 3,617 searches per 100,000 people and 4,233 per month.
Chelmsford's top choice is Cape Verde. Its top search terms are "Cape Verde holiday", "holiday in Turkey", and "Croatia holiday".
In fifth position is Mansfield, with 3,572 searches per 100,000 people and 3,643 on average per month.
Mansfield's top destination is also Cape Verde, and among the top search terms are "holiday in Turkey”, "holiday in Thailand”, and "holiday in Mexico".
Gateshead is the city searching for holidays least, with 864 searches per 100,000 people and 997 average monthly searches.
Top 10 most popular holiday destinations
Rank
Holiday destination
Average monthly volume
1
Turkey
27,129
2
Cape Verde
25,060
3
Maldives
23,935
4
Greece
19,673
5
Thailand
19,130
6
Egypt
16,088
7
Albania
15,038
8
Morocco
14,893
9
Croatia
14,312
10
Spain
14,308
Turkey is the UK’s favourite destination and receives an average of 27,129 Google searches per month.
Cape Verde is the second most popular, with 25,060 searches per month. The Maldives is third, with 23,935 average monthly searches.
Spain, which is normally the most popular holiday destination for older Britons, ranks in tenth place.
Jorge Díaz Largo, CEO and Founder of Hellotickets, commented on the study’s findings:
"For Brits wanting to keep their costs low, Turkey offers a relatively inexpensive holiday experience, from flights and accommodation to food and activities.
“Compared to the UK, a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant in the Turkish capital costs almost a quarter of what is does in London.
"Cape Verde is also extremely popular due to its warm, sunny climate throughout the year, making it an attractive escape from the often chilly and wet UK weather.
"While there's no single 'cheapest time' to book, you should generally try to book your holiday as far ahead as possible.
"For those wanting to book excursions, tour operators often offer discounts for early bookings.
"Therefore, try to book your holiday several months in advance to take advantage of these early-bird rates.
"A top tip is to join any loyalty programmes of airlines, hotels, and tour operators to accumulate points and receive member-exclusive discounts."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.