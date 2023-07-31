Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is facing claims that he has left his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been accused of leaving his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train. According to The Sun, witnesses had seen the Home Office minister leave his red box unattended ‘for at least four minutes.’

A spokesman for the minister strongly denied any suggestion that the politician had abandoned the box when he was reportedly on a train back to his Newark constituency on Friday (July 28) morning.

The paper also published pictures that it said shows the red box on a seat in a first class carriage on the train. The minister could now face questions about whether a security breach was committed.