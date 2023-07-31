Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been accused of leaving his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train. According to The Sun, witnesses had seen the Home Office minister leave his red box unattended ‘for at least four minutes.’
A spokesman for the minister strongly denied any suggestion that the politician had abandoned the box when he was reportedly on a train back to his Newark constituency on Friday (July 28) morning.
The paper also published pictures that it said shows the red box on a seat in a first class carriage on the train. The minister could now face questions about whether a security breach was committed.
His spokesman told the paper: “Mr Jenrick was working on the train throughout the journey, with his ministerial box close by at all times. He sat in the seat directly to the left of this misleading photo and he left the train with his locked ministerial box.”