House of Commons security guards have voted to strike in a dispute over shifts. More than 250 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) backed industrial action by more than nine to one.

The union said strike dates will be announced later this month, warning that walkouts will lead to long queues for MPs, staff and visitors to the Houses of Parliament. The union said its members had been told to work extra night shifts to cover for a lack of staff.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “For our members on shift work, their rosters are just as important as pay. They are angry their department is permanently understaffed, the rosters were imposed, and that their work/life balance appears to be of little or no consequence to their managers.

“The way they have been poorly treated by their managers in recent times has contributed to the turn-out and the result of the ballot: members in the past have had their seats taken away, meaning they have to stand, often for 12-hour shifts, wearing heavy security clothing.