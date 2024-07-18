Innovative Wexford brand uses TikTok to destigmatise periods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jessie Bennett launched Monthlies Organics over the pandemic and uses TikTok to help destigmatise periods. Jessie recognised TikTok was a good platform for her brand, because it allowed her to share her own journey and be honest about her own experiences.

Based in Wexford and with a base in London, Jessie spotted a gap in the market for young women who were re-entering the workplace, school or college and needed to prepare for their period while they were outside of the home.

But for many new companies, adding TikTok to their marketing credentials is yet another thing on a long to-do list.

TikTok has teamed up with small business support platform Enterprise Nation to unlock its powerful digital community to help small businesses fly.

The partnership will deliver a curated new email marketing course that will take founders through step-by-step access so they can harness TikTok's vast potential when it comes to marketing a brand and building a community.

TikTok Takeoff will include access to a group of like-minded small business owners and successful creators to help businesses create content that will get their brand noticed as well as tips from Isobel Perl whose business Perl Cosmetics has 281k followers on TikTok.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “Small business owners are busy people and many may feel like exploring a new social media platform might be yet another thing on a long to-do list.

“This course and experience demonstrates that unlocking the power of TikTok can be transformative and for brands looking to find new inclusive communities and real allies in the business world. TikTok is brilliant at showing the human face behind the business, and people buy from people - so it makes perfect sense.”

Jessie uses TikTok regularly and believes it has massively increased brand awareness in the right demographic for her brand. She said: “I wanted to help people who period destigmatise periods and create an open dialogue so it’s OK to discuss issues around periods and products. I noticed in particular that menstruators returning to school needed a kit to put in their locker that had everything they would need for every stage of their period.

“Over lockdown I had time to do some research and found so many of these products contained plastic and chemicals and were awful for the environment. I recognised that while periods and period products were nothing new, the way we consume them could be dramatically improved.”

Jessie, who has a background in social media, also recognised that TikTok was a really good platform for her brand, because it allowed her to share her own journey and be honest about her own experiences.

She said: “Sell, sell, sell doesn’t fly anymore. Brand awareness is king.”

Jessie’s top tips:

Show them your journey as a founder

Create educative content

It doesn’t matter how old you are or what background you’re from, people love to see it

Keep it joyful – most TikTok users are supportive and will get involved.

To find out more visit https://www.enterprisenation.com/tiktok-takeoff/