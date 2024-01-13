The eight-year-old died after being struck by a van while playing outside his home.

An inquest hearing was held today into the death of an eight-year-old boy who died after being struck by a van outside his home in Penwortham.

Layton Lee Harrison was hit by a black Ford Transit van on Bilsborough Hey on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 1, 2023 while playing outside his home.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died a short time later.

An inquest into his death was opened on August 23 last year and today's pre-inquest review was to discuss the progression of the case ahead of a full hearing expected to take place at the end of February.

Layton Harrison with mum Stacey Bailey

Layton's mum Stacey Bailey and his father both attended the hearing remotely via webcam, along with representatives for Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Police.

But during the brief hearing at Preston Coroner's Court, HM coroner Kate Bisset vacated next month's hearing to allow the parties additional time to prepare submissions ahead of the inquest.

Among the documents to be submitted is the full post-mortem examination report, which Lancashire Police said has yet to be made available to the force.

Miss Bissett did not set a new date for the full inquest but said it would likely take place in around eight weeks' time.

Flowers, balloons, drawings and photographs were among the touching tributes to Layton at the scene where the tragedy unfolded in Bilsborough Hey, Penwortham on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

"He was my world and my best friend"

After Layton's tragic death there was a huge outpouring of grief and support for his family from the local community with dozens of floral tributes left outside the neighbour's home where the fatal collision happened.

Layton's mum paid tribute to her son in a tribute released through Lancashire Police in which she said: "Layton was a much loved little boy by all who knew him. He was my world and my best friend.

"A part of me went with Layton the day he died. He lit up every room he walked into.