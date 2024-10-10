International Backyard Bar Awards: Stockport home bar crowned best in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incredible home bar in Stockport has been crowned the UK’s best in the highly anticipated International Backyard Bar Awards.

Presented by pioneering brewing tech brand Pinter,Bucko’s Bartook top spot in the UK but unfortunately just missed out as the overall international winner, after going head-to-head with five bars from across the USA.

It was a stunning backyard bar entry called The Cabana from Aloha, Oregon, which claimed first prize while The Plastered Pelican in Richmond, Virginia, also earned runner-up honours.

Created by Len Lavelle, Bucko’s Bar is a heartfelt tribute to family memories, featuring over 300 beer mats adorning the roof and seating sourced from an old Irish club. This nostalgic haven pays homage to childhood trips to Irish pubs in the 1970s. The bar’s creation was a delightful surprise for Lavelle’s father, who stumbled upon it while believing he was merely retrieving a brush from the shed.

Len Lavelle with family members inside Bucko's Bar

As the winning UK entry, Len will receive a trophy, a Pinter machine, and an Ooni Pizza Oven to further enhance his extraordinary backyard setup.

Meanwhile, Dana Fryer, who owns the winning The Cabana, transformed his backyard into a vibrant tropical oasis, where the spirit of Jimmy Buffett and the whimsy of Never Never Land flourish. Adorned with playful tiki trinkets, The Cabana allows friends and family to escape reality and celebrate together, especially during its lively end of summer parties featuring music, hula dancers, and drinks.

As the winner, Dana will receive a $10,000 cash prize, an ultimate backyard swag bundle, and the unique opportunity to design, name, and brew its own beer with Pinter.

Second-place honours went to The Plastered Pelican in Richmond, Virginia.

Inside Bucko's Bar - crowned the UK's best home bar in Pinter's International Backyard Bar Awards

This eclectic community favourite started as a makeshift college hangout but has since grown into a cherished social hub through the contributions of friends and neighbours. The bar’s beach-themed décor, games, and even a memorial for a late friend have made it a ‘way of life’ for many in the local community. Featuring handmade elements, a rooftop 'exec deck,' and quirky décor like pelican mascots, it has become a legendary spot.

The Rock Horror Bar, based in the West Midlands, UK, was given a superlative award for being the ultimate place for a “scary good time” while a Navy veteran’s lovingly handmade bar in Virginia Beach, Lago Bar, was given a superlative award by judges for being the best “Fort-to-Frontline bar transformation”, among others.

The International Backyard Bar Awards have seen fierce competition from across the US and UK. Five bars from each country were shortlisted, with each bar telling a unique and personal story. While The Cabana will take home the coveted international title, all shortlisted bars will receive a Pinter bundle, and the runners-up will be awarded trophies, Pinter machines, and Ooni Pizza Ovens to further enhance their extraordinary backyard setups.

Speaking about the competition, Ralph Broadbent, co-founder and CEO of The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Company, which produces the Pinter, said: “Seeing the range of entries this year has been nothing short of incredible. Bucko’s Bar stood out as the best in the UK and we’re really proud to announce Len’s creation as such. It is a heartfelt tribute to family memories and community spirit.

Inside Bucko's Bar - crowned the UK's best home bar in Pinter's International Backyard Bar Awards

“Each backyard bar stood out in its own way, serving as a beacon for their communities – places for friends and family to gather, laugh, and create lasting memories.

“The judges were truly spoiled for choice, with each space offering something special, whether it was the craftsmanship, the creativity, or the deep connection they fostered among their visitors.

“Across the pond, The Cabana’s vibrant atmosphere captured the joy of bringing family and friends together to decompress and enjoy a delightful escape in a backyard bar in Oregon.

“We’re thrilled to invite the international winner, Dana, to brew his very own beer with Pinter – after all, who better than a tiki creator to ensure the drinks keep flowing!”