Intricate spinal surgery saves dog seriously injured in car accident

A dog seriously injured in a car accident has successfully undergone intricate spinal surgery at one of the UK’s leading veterinary hospitals.

The badly injured two-year-old Sproodle (springer spaniel/miniature poodle), called Juno, was referred for expert care at Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire.

Davies’ neurology clinician Jack Galer took charge of the case and says CT scan images clearly showed Juno had suffered a vertebral fracture and dislocation.

Jack said: “This was a challenging case as Juno urgently needed surgery to repair the spinal fracture.

Juno, pictured with owner Evie, underwent lifesaving surgery.

“First, we needed to reduce the fracture and subluxation of the damaged vertebra and then stabilise it with screws and bone cement.

“It is very intricate, delicate work. The main challenge is placing the screws within the bone without entering the vertebral canal as the ‘safe’ corridors to achieve this are very narrow.

“The operation went extremely well, though, and we achieved a very good outcome.

“The screw placement was good with no breach of the vertebral canal and stabilisation was successfully achieved with the screws and bone cement.

“Happily, Juno has been able to return to normal activity and has undergone post-operative physiotherapy and hydrotherapy to complete her recovery and rehabilitation.”

Juno’s owner, Evie Hubbard from Berkhamsted, admitted she and her family were “completely devastated” by the extent of the injuries her pet had suffered in the accident.

She explained: “We were not sure about the extent of Juno’s injuries as she had a major trauma and was at risk of having internal injuries as well as damage to the spinal cord.

“I was completely devastated and thinking the worst as we drove Juno to Davies that same evening to speak to their incredible neurologist, Jack Galer.

“Jack was able to give us a clearer picture of the spinal fracture, the nerve damage and the prognosis for her recovery.

“Though we are all completely shaken by the accident, the support and care that both Juno and our family received throughout her surgery and recovery, have been second to none.

“Juno had a spinal fusion operation on her injured vertebra and eight metal screws installed and recovered so well that she came home the following week.

“After an extended period of crate rest, she then began rehabilitation to regain full use of her back legs with physiotherapy and ongoing hydrotherapy with a terrific team at Theravet in Chipperfield.

“Juno is making an amazing recovery. She has regained full use of her legs and tail and is able to walk unassisted.

“She has started going for longer walks again and will soon be able to run around and play like she did before the accident.

“Jack and the team at Davies have been so dedicated to seeing Juno’s progress, consistently checking in and following up with her recovery.

“We completely believe in the outstanding work they have put in with our Juno and we have been in a position to recommend friends to Davies, who have also received amazing care. We’re all very grateful.”

For more information about Davies and the wide range of specialist-led services it offers, visit https://vetspecialists.co.uk/ or search for them on Facebook or LinkedIn.