Introducing Q Coffee: A journey of quality and sustainability at Quinta do Lago

Quinta do Lago unveils latest innovation that blends tradition with sustainability with new product; Q Coffee

Quinta do Lago is proud to announce their latest innovation, ‘Q Coffee’ which launched in June 2024, contributing to the resort's sustainable food and beverage offering. Quinta do Lago is incredibly thrilled to share their new product and journey from hand-selecting beans from renowned coffee-growing regions, to the perfect cup of coffee. From harvesting, roasting and blending the perfect flavour profile, Q Coffee is set to become an exclusive asset to their sustainability programme through eco-friendly practices, working alongside their well-established Q Farm and on-site prestigious chefs and baristas. Quinta do Lago’s healthy cafe, PURE Restaurant, will be the temporary site of the coffee lab until April 2025, where the newly renovated KOKO Restaurant will be home to Q Coffee as well as a site for roasting and tasting sessions for the community. The finest beans will be expertly roasted to bring out their unique flavours, before the grounds are composted and transported to Q Farm. Here, they will enrich existing gardens, fostering the growth of vibrant and organic vegetables and then delivered to 14 of Quinta do Lago’s restaurants. Under the guidance of Head Barista, Luis Silva the coffee journey at Quinta do Lago will be one of quality and responsibility, with the resort celebrating sustainable practices and community values - the core of everything the resort stands for.

Quinta do Lago, situated in the heart of the Algarve, is an esteemed lifestyle and wellness destination offering inviting temperatures all year round. Their multi-sports hub, The Campus, provides easy access to an active lifestyle with fitness classes tailored to every level and is renowned as one of Europe’s prestigious sporting destinations for training, recovery, and rehabilitation. Along with relaxed accommodation at The Magnolia Hotel and a selection of top-quality restaurants boasting a varied and healthy cuisine.

Eco-Friendly Coffee Journey

Quinta do Lago's 'Q Farm'

Q Coffee’s journey begins with the careful selection of coffee beans from the most renowned coffee- growing regions around the world. Each bean is chosen for its unique flavour profile and quality, ensuring that only the best make it to Quinta do Lago. Once the beans arrive at the brand new Coffee Lab at PURE Restaurant, they undergo a meticulous process of sorting and grading. The expert roasters then take over, using state-of-the-art equipment to roast the beans to perfection. Each batch is crafted to highlight the distinctive flavours and aromas that define Q Coffee. In the Coffee Lab, the beans are roasted under the watchful eye of the resort’s master roasters and Head Barista, Luis Silva. Silva carefully monitors the temperature and time to bring out the optimal flavour in each bean. The result is a rich, aromatic coffee and an exclusive blend to enhance every guest's experience of coffee at the resort.

Enjoying the Perfect Brew

Finally, Q Coffee reaches its ultimate destination – the guest’s coffee cup. Each sip tells the story of a journey that spans continents and embraces sustainability. Whether enjoying it at one of the resort’s prestigious restaurants or taking it home, Q Coffee offers a flavorful experience that reflects the dedication and care infused in every step of its journey.

Sustainable Coffee Waste Management

The resort will ensure the meticulous collection of coffee grounds, which are then composted and transported to Q Farm. Following sustainable practices, all waste from the coffee process is reduced and reused. Priscilla Farmer, the resort’s Q Farm supervisor, enriches the gardens with this nutrient-rich compost, fostering the growth of vibrant, organic vegetables. These fresh vegetables are delivered to the resort’s 14 restaurants for chefs to expertly incorporate into seasonally curated dishes, organically infusing the richness of the coffee’s signature nutrients into the resort’s sophisticated menus.

Beyond Q Farm, Q Coffee contributes to various sustainable practices across the resort. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, composting programmes and natural pest control methods will be issued as part of the resort’s eco-conscious responsibility and zero waste commitment with the objective to reduce their carbon footprint.

2024/25 Renovations at KOKO

Guests can delight in Q Coffee which is set to be served from KOKO restaurant, the ideal spot located next to the driving range. Within this stunning setting, with views of the reputable golf course, guests can relax and delight in a delicious menu, offering fresh salads, specialty pizzas, homemade smoothies and more. KOKO’s outdoor terrace is the perfect place to participate in upcoming summer events such as Picnics and Movies in the Park.

This September, the resort has plans to renovate and expand KOKO Restaurant and Q Boutique, located at Roundabout 4. The new space at KOKO will accommodate their latest coffee project by creating an area for coffee roasting, tastings, cupping sessions and a chance to purchase the beans to enjoy at home. In a stylish and airy setting, the new area will transform the resort’s social setting, introducing luxury shopping and a chic, family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant and boutique will be ready for guests in April 2025.