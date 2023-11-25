Investigatons underway after fire at residential premise in Yorkshire
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire in Yorkshire
A number of people have been sent to hospital for check overs after a residential fire in Rotherham, Yorkshire, this morning, the fire service has confirmed.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they have launched an investigation into the cause of a blaze at a domestic property Rotherham. People have been asked to "avoid the area" as investigators work throughout the day.
Fire crews were called at around 4.30am this morning (November 25), with a spokesperson confirming the blaze was put extinguished by around 6am.
The spokesperson confirmed some people had attended hospitals for check overs after the fire, but thankfully did not report any serious injuries or concerns.
