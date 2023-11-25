An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire in Yorkshire

A number of people have been sent to hospital for check overs after a residential fire in Rotherham, Yorkshire, this morning, the fire service has confirmed.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they have launched an investigation into the cause of a blaze at a domestic property Rotherham. People have been asked to "avoid the area" as investigators work throughout the day.

Fire crews were called at around 4.30am this morning (November 25), with a spokesperson confirming the blaze was put extinguished by around 6am.