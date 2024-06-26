Tributes pour in for acclaimed RTE journalist and peacemaker Tommie Gorman dies at 68 after cancer battle
Tommie Gorman, from Sligo, worked for Ireland's national broadcaster RTE for more than 40 years and was its northern editor at the time of his retirement in 2021. Gorman was RTE’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.
He famously interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.
Gorman also tracked down poet Seamus Heaney on a Greek island after he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.
In a statement, Tommie Gorman’s family paid tribute to the late broadcaster.
“Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him,” it said. “His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day.”
Irish premier Simon Harris has paid tribute to Mr Gorman, who has died aged 68.
“I know he has made an incredible, incredible contribution not just to broadcasting, but indeed to peace on this island,” he told the Dail. “I know everybody is in a state of shock to hear that news. I would have met Tommie only in recent weeks in Sligo Rovers, his beloved football club, and, indeed, very recently at the European Movement event that and Minister (Paschal) Donohoe was at.”
Mr Donohoe also offered his condolences in the Dail chamber in the wake of Mr Gorman’s death.
“I only met him last Monday night and I can’t believe this news. I hope we’ll have an opportunity to say more at a more appropriate point.”
