Acclaimed RTE journalist Tommie Gorman who has died at the age of 68 | RTE/PA Wire

An acclaimed broadcaster in the Republic of Ireland has died, aged 68, after being diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

Tommie Gorman, from Sligo, worked for Ireland's national broadcaster RTE for more than 40 years and was its northern editor at the time of his retirement in 2021. Gorman was RTE’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.

He famously interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

Gorman also tracked down poet Seamus Heaney on a Greek island after he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

In a statement, Tommie Gorman’s family paid tribute to the late broadcaster.

“Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him,” it said. “His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day.”

Irish premier Simon Harris has paid tribute to Mr Gorman, who has died aged 68.

“I know he has made an incredible, incredible contribution not just to broadcasting, but indeed to peace on this island,” he told the Dail. “I know everybody is in a state of shock to hear that news. I would have met Tommie only in recent weeks in Sligo Rovers, his beloved football club, and, indeed, very recently at the European Movement event that and Minister (Paschal) Donohoe was at.”

Mr Donohoe also offered his condolences in the Dail chamber in the wake of Mr Gorman’s death.