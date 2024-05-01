Is Google down? Users report outage across services including search engine, drive as 502 error appears
The world’s biggest search engine, Google, appears to have experienced outage on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple users have reported problems with Google services, particularly Google Search, with over 300 users in the UK having trouble accessing the site.
According to Downdetector’s UK platform, the issue peaked at 3.28pm with 317 reports of people having problem using its search engine and loading the site. In the US, over 1,400 people reported problems with Google, particularly in New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle. Users also reported problems with Google Drive and Google’s browser, Chrome.
One user posted on Downdetector, saying: “Anybody else having issues with Google Drive and Google Chrome crashing? I try to open my Drive, Chrome crashes. It’s so frustrating, especially while on deadline.”
People also went to X to vent their frustrations, with one saying that they couldn’t access Google and Google Maps. Another said: “When Google goes down it feels very apocalyptic.”
One X user said “Google down" and shared a picture of an error page appearing when trying to use the search engine from Croatia. They said: “This message is displayed: "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know."
