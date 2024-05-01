Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world’s biggest search engine, Google, appears to have experienced outage on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple users have reported problems with Google services, particularly Google Search, with over 300 users in the UK having trouble accessing the site.

According to Downdetector’s UK platform, the issue peaked at 3.28pm with 317 reports of people having problem using its search engine and loading the site. In the US, over 1,400 people reported problems with Google, particularly in New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle. Users also reported problems with Google Drive and Google’s browser, Chrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google appears to have experienced outage across its platforms

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One user posted on Downdetector, saying: “Anybody else having issues with Google Drive and Google Chrome crashing? I try to open my Drive, Chrome crashes. It’s so frustrating, especially while on deadline.”

People also went to X to vent their frustrations, with one saying that they couldn’t access Google and Google Maps. Another said: “When Google goes down it feels very apocalyptic.”