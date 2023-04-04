Thousands have reported that service is down across the UK

Many users have reported issues with Virgin Media.

Virgin Media users have reported widespread problems after 1am on Tuesday morning, according to DownDetector, a web statistics provider. The outages are affecting broadband, TV, and mobile services.

DownDetector’s data show when reports of outages rise above a normal baseline. By 1:53am BST the number of outage reports had risen to more than 15,000. After a lull in the middle of the night, there appear to be thousands more people reporting outages in the morning rush to log on. However, as of 8:30am BST, the Virgin Media website is back up, although in greatly reduced form, while some users are reporting being able to reconnect to the internet following a reboot of their router or modem.

A Virgin Media spokesperson told NationalWorld: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”