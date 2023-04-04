Virgin Media users have reported widespread problems after 1am on Tuesday morning, according to DownDetector, a web statistics provider. The outages are affecting broadband, TV, and mobile services.
DownDetector’s data show when reports of outages rise above a normal baseline. By 1:53am BST the number of outage reports had risen to more than 15,000. After a lull in the middle of the night, there appear to be thousands more people reporting outages in the morning rush to log on. However, as of 8:30am BST, the Virgin Media website is back up, although in greatly reduced form, while some users are reporting being able to reconnect to the internet following a reboot of their router or modem.
A Virgin Media spokesperson told NationalWorld: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”
Virgin Media has acknowledged the outages and has said it is working to resolve them. They have not provided an estimated time for when services will be restored. According to the company's compensation policy, customers will be automatically credited for fixed phone line and broadband issues on their bills, no matter if you’re a new or existing customer. Their online frequently asked questions section states that customers will receive "£9.33 per day for a total loss of service after 2 full working days from registering the loss of service to us".