A British Airways flight to London has been diverted, it has been reported.

A British Airways flight from London to Tel Aviv has been diverted over security concerns, it has been reported. According to Sky News, the airline decided to return their Tel Aviv-bound flight, which departed on Wednesday morning (October 11) to Heathrow.

A spokesperson told Sky News: "Safety is always our highest priority and we've taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow.” The flight was due to arrive in Tel Aviv at 3.05pm.

They added: “We’re contacting customers booked to travel to or from Tel Aviv to apologise for the inconvenience and offer options including a full refund and rebooking with another airline or with British Airways at a later date. We continue to monitor the situation in the region closely.”

On October 9, Wizz Air and Virgin Atlantic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv as a result of the intense ongoing conflict in Israel. British Airways also made changes to its flight schedule.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Due to the situation in Israel, we have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.