Israel and Palestine flags have been banned from stadiums for Premier League games.

Israel and Palestine flags will not be allowed into stadiums for Premier League matches from this weekend, the PA news agency understands. In a bid to ensure top-flight grounds are not used by supporters of either side of the escalating Middle East conflict to voice their protests, the Star of David flag and the flag of Palestine will be banned.

Last week, the Government encouraged sports bodies in the UK to pay respects to the victims of the recent violence in Israel and the Gaza strip. It is understood the Department for Culture, Media and Sport had written to various governing bodies suggesting they pay tribute in an appropriate manner at forthcoming events.

While the Government has expressed its steadfast support of Israel, the Football Association opted not to light up the Wembley arch with the colours of the Israel flag for England’s friendly against Australia last Friday.