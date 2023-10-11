Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King is “appalled” by and condemns the “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel, a Buckingham Palace spokesman has said. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.” He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

