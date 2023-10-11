Israel-Hamas war: King Charles 'appalled' by and condemns “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel
King Charles II has condemned the 'barbaric acts' of terrorism in Israel.
The King is “appalled” by and condemns the “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel, a Buckingham Palace spokesman has said. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated.
“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.” He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”
According to officials, the number of people killed in Hamas strikes against Israel has surpassed 1,200. This includes 260 people shot dead at a music festival and entire families, including children and babies,. According to the territory's health ministry, Israeli air assaults on Gaza have killed 900 Palestinians.